‘Safeguarding integrity in public institutions and overcoming corruption” is a delicate topic. Peoples’ trust in the various institutions of governance has been steadily eroding despite the best efforts of honest administrators, better checks and balance to prevent misappropriation of allocated resources, and greater reliance on technology by going digital. And yet, corruption is still rampant fuelled by ascendant materialism and greed. Society is manifesting a greater degree of scepticism and pessimism – a civilizational crisis.

The widening chasm between the rich and the poor is a source of acute suffering that keeps the world in a state of constant instability and virtually on the brink of war between nations and even within a nation among sections of the population visà-vis government authorities. India has grown to be one of the most unequal countries in the world since the economic liberalization of 1990s with the richest 1 per cent owning more than four times the total wealth held by the bottom 70 per cent of the population, as reported by Oxfam India, 2020 and other studies.

In order to reduce inequalities and backwardness numerous Pradhan Mantri Yojnas have been launched since 2014. The list may be accessed through https://sarkariyojna.com or www.pradhanmantriyojna.co.in for the nearly 250 schemes and projects. For each of these, specified funds have been allotted from the exchequer.

The success of these projects and schemes implies trusteeship on part of the Government as well as the citizens, a mutual pact between those in position of authority, obligated to protect and serve, and the beneficiaries. Consequently, trustworthiness is a vital characteristic of good governance and the basis for corruption-free governance.

True social advancement arises from the ideals and shared beliefs that weld society together. In India, these ideals and convictions are embodied in the Constitution. Its preamble states: “We, the people of India having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign, socialist, secular democratic republic and to secure to all its citizens: Justice, social, economic and political; liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; equality of status and of opportunity, and to promote among them all fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation.”

Furthermore, the Constitution guarantees certain fundamental rights to all citizens, and these stop the State from encroaching on an individual’s liberty while simultaneously placing upon it an obligation to protect citizens’ rights from encroachment. As a corollary to the rights, the Constitution stipulates certain fundamental duties on every citizen. The onus of upholding these rights and duties is much greater upon those who are chosen by the masses of the people to serve the country whether as Ministers, Members of the Parliament or of Legislative Assemblies; Municipal councillors; the judiciary or through the different executive arms of the government machinery.

Amidst the global health pandemic, we are commemorating the 75th anniversary of independence as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and being constantly reminded that the future is hinged upon Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas, Sab ka Prayas. With such prevailing modes of thought in a world that is desperately in need of a shared ethic and a sure framework for addressing a host of geopolitical issues, what are the topics of contemporary social discourse.

Many of the assumptions in today’s world are focused on the forces of materialism instead of promoting the spirit of altruism – for instance, that self-interest, far from needing to be restrained, drives prosperity; that progress depends upon its expression through relentless competition; that the worth of an individual is to be determined in terms of how much one can accumulate and how many goods one can consume relative to others.

While governance is often equated with government, it, in fact, involves much more. Governance occurs at all levels and encompasses the ways that formal government, non-governmental groups, community organizations and the private sector manage resources and affairs. Three factors that largely determine the efficacy of any system of governance are the quality of leadership, the characteristics of the governed, and the nature of the structures and processes employed to exercise authority and meet human needs.

The capacity of any institution to effect and manage change, and to respond creatively to challenges that lie before it, entails the development of several critical skills. These include the ability to maintain a clear perception of social reality and of the forces operating in it; to properly assess the resources of the community; to consult freely and harmoniously as a body and with one’s constituency; to realize that every decision has both a material and spiritual dimension; to arrive at decisions in a manner that preserves and promotes institutional unity; to win the confidence, respect and genuine support of those affected by these decisions; to effectively use the energies and diverse talents of the members of the community it serves; to integrate the diversity of initiatives of individuals and groups into one forward movement that benefits all; to uphold standards of fairness and equity; and to implement decisions with an openness and flexibility that avoid all traces of dictatorial behaviour.

This constellation of skills must obviously draw on both intellectual and moral resources. Individuals who represent the systems of governance, whether at the Centre or in the states, and those in the employ of the government must approach their duties with detachment and integrity, conscious of the values enshrined in the Constitution. Their personal fulfilment comes not from material reward but from adherence to the moral imperatives that ensure progress of the people and by demonstrating the positive results of dispensing justice.

In reality, the success and happiness of a public servant does not consist in his or her personal wealth but rather through the virtues of good citizenship, by one’s knowledge and desire to learn, and willingness to tackle difficult problems. The challenge of safeguarding the integrity of public institutions and overcoming corruption is multidimensional in nature. The adoption of administrative procedures and legal safeguards, however important such measures may be, will not bring about enduring changes in individual and institutional behaviour.

Good governance, in essence, is a moral and spiritual practice whose compass is found within the human heart. Only as the inner lives of citizens are transformed will the vision of an atma nirbhar Bharat and the integrity of governmental and public institutions be safeguarded. It is my conviction that human beings are capable of establishing a social system that is progressive, peaceful, dynamic and harmonious.

(The writer is an independent researcher and social worker based in New Delhi providing his voluntary services to a number of governmental and non-governmental organisations. He can be contacted at [email protected])