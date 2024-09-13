Rupee Resilience

The Indian rupee’s stability, despite external pressures from weak Asian currencies and rising US bond yields, highlights a nuanced approach by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in managing the currency. While the rupee closed at 83.96 against the US dollar on Thursday, a slight improvement from its previous session, it remained within a narrow range throughout the day. This restraint is largely attributed to strategic interventions by the RBI, particularly through state-run banks, indicating that the central bank is not keen on allowing the rupee to depreciate beyond the 84 mark.

This controlled management reflects a broader strategy of maintaining stability in India’s financial markets amidst global volatility. For several months now, the RBI has been carefully navigating a range of factors, including dollar outflows, weak peer currencies in Asia, and evolving market conditions driven by US monetary policy decisions. The significance of the central bank’s intervention is not merely in the act of stabilisation but in its timing and approach.

The RBI has demonstrated a preference for maintaining a stable exchange rate environment, likely recognising the potential knock-on effects of a weaker rupee on inflation and the import-heavy Indian economy. On the domestic front, the recent inflation data is reassuring. India’s consumer price index (CPI) in August remained below the RBI’s medium-term target of 4 per cent for the second month in a row. This provides the central bank with some breathing room to manage monetary policy without the immediate pressure of rising inflation. The fact that inflation is under control in the short term suggests that the RBI’s careful balance between maintaining currency stability and managing inflation is working effectively. However, global factors loom large.

US inflation data continue to pose challenges for the Indian currency. While bond yields in the US have risen, and speculation over interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve has simmered, the RBI will need to remain vigilant. Any significant depreciation in the rupee could lead to imported inflation, thereby complicating the current benign inflationary environment. Moreover, the European Central Bank’s rate cut of 25 basis points on Thursday adds another layer of complexity, as global central banks continue to adjust their monetary policies to tackle post-pandemic economic realities. Moving forward, India’s monetary policy must remain adaptable. While the RBI has shown it can effectively manage short-term currency volatility, long-term structural reforms will be critical to ensuring sustained economic resilience.

This includes deepening financial markets, improving the trade deficit, and boosting foreign direct investment to counter-balance dollar outflows. For now, the RBI’s interventions provide stability, but the road ahead will require both foresight and agility in managing the evolving global economic landscape. The stability of the rupee, coupled with controlled inflation, reflects a relatively stable macroeconomic environment. Yet, the central bank must remain alert to external shocks, ensuring that short-term interventions do not overshadow longterm economic strategy.