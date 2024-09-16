Rohingya Crisis

India’s handling of the influx of undocumented Rohingya Muslim and Christian Chin refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar is a complex issue that requires a balance between compassion and national interest. While there is understandable international pressure for their release and resettlement, India cannot afford to integrate these refugees permanently, given the strains on its resources and the security challenges posed by an unchecked influx of migrants.

India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, and, therefore, it is not legally bound by international obligations to resettle refugees. The country has consistently maintained that its primary responsibility is towards its own citizens, and rightly so. India’s socio-economic fabric is already stretched thin, and allowing undocumented refugees to settle and start new lives would only exacerbate existing challenges, such as overpopulation, unemployment, and resource allocation. Instead of yielding to demands for their release, India should focus on improving conditions in the detention camp in Assam where they are housed. Reports of poor healthcare and lack of basic amenities need to be addressed urgently, but this camp can still serve as a temporary holding space for refugees until the situation in Myanmar stabilises.

The government should work to ensure that these camps meet humanitarian standards, but the ultimate goal should be to return these refugees to their homes once conditions improve. Rather than providing a permanent solution in India, diplomatic efforts should be intensified to facilitate the return of normalcy in Myanmar. Working with international organisations and neighbouring countries, India should aim to create the conditions necessary for these refugees to go back safely. Humanitarian aid and support for rebuilding Myanmar’s institutions would go a long way in helping stabilise the country, allowing these refugees to return without fear of persecution.

Moreover, India must expedite efforts to seal its border with Myanmar to prevent further influx of undocumented migrants. The current refugee crisis has exposed the vulnerabilities in India’s border management system, and stricter measures need to be implemented to prevent illegal crossings. This is not just a humanitarian issue but a matter of national security, as unchecked migration can lead to challenges in law and order, strain public services, and increase the risk of extremist elements exploiting refugee populations. India’s approach to this issue also has significant geopolitical implications, particularly in its relationships with neighbouring countries and its role on the global stage.

By taking a firm stance on managing undocumented refugees, India sends a clear message about its sovereignty and the need for regional stability. Myanmar’s internal conflicts have regional ramifications, and India must work with its neighbours to prevent further destabilisation. Collaborative efforts with Bangladesh and Thailand, as well as stronger diplomatic ties with Myanmar, could create a framework for addressing refugee crises collectively. India’s role should be to act as a stabilising force, using diplomatic channels to push for internal reforms in Myanmar.