Reviving Agriculture

India’s agriculture sector is the backbone of the nation, directly or indirectly supporting nearly half the population. Despite contributing approximately 18 per cent to the GDP (2022-23), its vast potential remains largely untapped. With 328 million hectares of land (4 per cent of the world’s total area), India possesses 11.2 per cent of the world’s arable land ~ the second largest after the U.S.

The country receives an average annual rainfall of 1,170 mm, comparable to the global average, yet faces severe water scarcity, holding only 4 per cent of the world’s freshwater resources while sustaining 17.8 per cent of the global population. India ranks among the top agricultural producers, achieving record food grain production of 330.5 million metric tonnes in 2022-23 and horticultural output exceeding 355 million metric tonnes. Agri-exports also surged to $53 billion in FY 2022-23, including rice, spices, fresh fruits, and processed foods. However, productivity in key crops remains below global benchmarks, highlighting the sector’s unexploited potential.

For instance, India’s average rice yield stands at 4.0 ton nes per hectare, whereas China achieves 7.1 tonnes, and the global average is 4.8 tonnes. Similarly, wheat productivity in India is 3.5 tonnes per hectare, far behind China’s 5.7 tonnes. The disparity is even more pronounced in soybean yields, with India producing only 1.2 tonnes per hectare compared to the US average of 3.0 tonnes. Despite possessing more arable land (156 million hectares) and higher annual rainfall (1,170 mm) than China (120 million hectares and 645 mm), India’s agricultural GDP is merely $500 billion ~ just one-third of China’s $1.5 trillion. This stark contrast underscores the urgent need for structural reforms, advanced agronomic practices, and widespread technological adoption to enhance India’s agricultural output and global competitiveness.

At CII Sugartech 2024 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the immense agricultural potential of the Ganga-Yamuna belt, where improved land fertility and water availability could increase crop productivity three to four times. While UP’s average sugarcane yield is 84 tonnes per hectare, top-performing farmers achieve yields of 300 ton nes per hectare, revealing a massive productivity gap. The state government has rewarded top farmers, but the real challenge remains uplifting those with average productivity ~ a problem faced nationwide. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) and support through FPOs have strengthened agriculture.

However, small and marginal farmers ~ who make up 85 per cent of the farming population ~ often remain excluded due to lack of awareness, accessibility, and res – o ur ces. Stronger efforts are needed to ensure inclusive pa rtici – pation in government schemes so that the intended beneficiaries truly reap the benefits. There are several challenges hindering agricultural growth.

* Lack of Access to Modern Agricultural Technologies: Limited access to cutting-edge agricultural technology is a major contributor to low productivity and farmer distress. With 15 crore farmers spread across 6.5 lakh villages, the current extension services are grossly inadequate.

While new technologies such as drones, biostimulants, and drip irrigation promise improved efficiency, awareness and affordability remain key barriers ~ especially for small and marginal farmers. Moreover, high GST rates ~ 18 per cent on drones and 12 per cent on drip irrigation systems ~ increase financial strain on farmers, undermining subsidy efforts. While fertilizer subsidies provide some relief, agriculture-friendly tax reforms and long-term policy frameworks are essential to ensure the widespread adoption of modern technologies. A robust public-private partnership can accelerate technology transfer, bridging the gap between innovation and implementation at the grassroots level.

* Weak Agricultural R&D and lack of indigenous innovation: India’s agricultural research and development (R&D) remains severely underfunded. Unlike other industries, there has been no significant domestic pesticide innovation. The 200 per cent tax deduction for private-sector R&D was first reduced to 150 per cent and later completely withdrawn, further discouraging investment. Despite India allocating a Rs 1 lakh crore R&D budget, there is little visible impact, as most innovations are still driven by multinational corporations (MNCs). Institutions like NCL, CSIR, and IICT should play a pivotal role in technology development. However, pesticide R&D is both expensive (Rs 80–100 crore per molecule) and time-consuming (5-8 years). The lack of strong data protection and patent laws discourages global investments in agricultural R&D, causing India to lag behind nations like Vietnam. Modernizing intellectual property (IP) laws and strengthening data exclusivity regulations are crucial to at – tracting invest m – ents and fostering indigenous innovation.

* Ensuring Fair Prices for farmers and promoting crop diversification: The existing market structure fails to ensure fair price realization for farmers. The three farm laws, aimed at liberalizing agricultural trade and eliminating intermediaries, were withdrawn despite their potential benefits. While e-marketing platforms offer farmers an alternative to traditional APMC markets, widespread implementation is still lacking. Additionally, India’s dependence on imports for pulses (60 per cent) and edible oils (70 per cent), costing the economy Rs 30,000 crore and Rs 1.4 lakh crore, respectively, calls for urgent crop diversification. Encouraging the cultivation of pulses and oilseeds ~ particularly in water-scarce regions of North India ~ would reduce dependence on paddy wheat rotations, conserve water, and enhance food security. Establishing guaranteed markets for pulses and oilseeds could be a game-changer, promoting sustainability and self-sufficiency.

* The menace of counterfeit agricultural inputs: The influx of spurious and counterfeit agricultural inputs ~ especially pesticides and fertilizers – is devastating Indian farmers. Fraudulent pseudo-biopesticides, falsely marketed as organic solutions, often contain hazardous chemicals. In 2021, counterfeit biopesticides led to the destruction of 9 lakh acres of chili crops in South India. In 2020, all 250 biopesticide samples tested in Karnataka contained unapproved chemicals, further deteriorating soil health and pest resistance. Additionally, urea smuggling to Bangladesh and industrial diversion have worsened domestic shortages. Despite the presence of a fertilizer subsidy scheme, weak enforcement and corruption have fuelled the parallel black market for agro-in puts. Immediate regulatory re forms, stringent quality checks, and stronger punitive measures are essential to curb this menace and restore trust in the agrochemical market. It is an honour to carry forward the legacy of my grandfather, the late Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose leadership was pivotal in India’s agricultural Revolution through his “Green Revolution”.

During a time of crisis, Shastriji’s vision of self-reliance ~ from fasting to conserve food to promoting wheat cultivation ~ laid the foundation for India’s food security. His leadership during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, when he coined the iconic slogan “Jai Jaw – an, Jai Kisan,” reflects his deep commitment to both national security and farmers’ welfare. Today, as a result of the Green Revolution, India not only feeds its population but is a global exporter of agricultural products worth over $50 billion annually. Despite these achievements, many farmers still face distress. Coming from a farming family, it is disheartening to see the lack of progress in their lives. We must honour Shastriji’s legacy by addressing these deep-rooted challenges and working toward a prosperous, sustainable future for our farmers.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee “Jai Vigyan” (2002) underscored the role of science in national progress. In 2019, Prime Minister Modi reinforced this vision with “Jai Anusandhan,” emphasizing research and innovation. However, true agricultural transformation remains incomplete without stronger R&D investments and effective grassroots implementation. While nations like Israel allocate up to 5 per cent of GDP to R&D, India’s 0.6 per cent investment severely limits agricultural advancements. AI-driven precision farming, smart irrigation, and sustainable inputs hold the key to unlocking India’s agricultural potential.

By prioritizing innovation, skill-based education, and efficient agri-input utilization, India can triple its agricultural GDP, secure global leadership, and fulfil its vision of becoming the world’s top economy by 2047.

(The writer is Working President & Secretary General, All India Farmers’ Association)