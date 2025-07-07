Resilient but Uneven

At a time of political theatrics and economic brinkmanship, the American labour market continues to deliver an understated message: resilience. The June job numbers are a case in point. With 147,000 new jobs added ~ well above the expected 110,000 ~ and a dip in the unemployment rate to 4.1 per cent, the US economy is showing it can withstand pressure, at least on the employment front. But beneath this encouraging surface, there are deeper currents worth examining.

The sectors driving this growth ~ healthcare, social assistance, and state and local government education ~ are not just essential services; they are also among the most immune to geopolitical turbulence. They reflect real domestic demand, especially in a postpandemic society where demographic pressures and social needs are mounting. However, the softness in private sector hiring tells a more complicated story, one that hints at business caution in the face of uncertainty, particularly trade-related. With ongoing tariff disputes and the looming end of a 90-day pause on higher import taxes, many businesses appear to be hedging their bets. This cautious stance is not just about balancing supply chains; it is about waiting to see how deeply politics will interfere with economic fundamentals. The recent uptick in long-term unemployment ~ rising by 190,000 to 1.6 million ~ only reinforces the argument that while headline figures are strong, the recovery is uneven.

Advertisement

Some of this labour market resilience can be attributed to scars left by the pandemic. Employers who once struggled to rehire are now reluctant to let go of staff, even amid slowing orders or tighter margins. This hangover from the labour shortages of recent years is acting as a buffer, particularly in sectors already stretched thin by demographic realities or regulatory bottlenecks, such as immigration. Moreover, interest rate policy adds a new layer of complexity. Despite fears of tariff-driven inflation, the Federal Reserve is in a holding pattern, opting to “wait and learn more” before adjusting rates. This wait-and-see approach stands in contrast to political pressure from the executive branch, which is calling for aggressive rate cuts. Such friction highlights the challenge of maintaining monetary stability when fiscal and trade policies are erratic. At its core, the June jobs report offers more than a snapshot of payrolls.

Advertisement

It is a reminder that the American workforce, bolstered by public sector and service-driven employment, is navigating turbulent waters with more grace than expected. But grace is not growth. Sustaining momentum will require clearer signals on trade, stable monetary policy, and recognition that headline strength can mask structural vulnerabilities. This resilience is admirable, but it cannot become an excuse to ignore the economy’s deeper imbalances. The numbers look good ~ for now. But beneath them lies a fragile balance between political uncertainty and economic resolve. How long that balance holds is anyone’s guess.