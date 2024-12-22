Reason, not rhetoric, must drive ONOE

The BJP-led NDA government has made a momentous move by introducing the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill in Parliament this week. The long-awaited bill aims to streamline the electoral process for 28 states and eight union territories, with an electorate of nearly a billion voters. The bill has triggered widespread debate, significant interest, and opposition from various parties.

Though momentum is building for simultaneous elections, some questions need answers with constitutional and political challenges ahead. Does Prime Minister Modi have the required two-thirds majority to get the bill passed in Parliament? Is there a political consensus? Will the Opposition make it a controversial issue? Is the timing of the bill right? Most Opposition parties reject the idea of simultaneous polls. They include the Congress, the Left parties, the Trinamul Congress, and regional and smaller parties. They reject it mainly to settle political scores and the apprehension that the move may benefit the BJP. Former President Ram Nath Kovind chaired a nine-member committee which recommended simultaneous polls last year, labelling it a ‘game changer.’

Thirty-two parties supported the concept, and 15 rejected it. The panel also advised that the Centre form a panel to oversee the implementation of the proposal. Also, there should be a joint electoral roll for all elections so that voters will use the same list for national, state, and local polls. Over the years, elections have become a standard feature, but the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill has the potential to reshape our election processes. Proponents of the bill argue that it could significantly reduce campaign costs, alleviate the strain on administrative resources, and streamline governance. This could ultimately benefit the public by reducing the frequency of elections, a prospect that should inspire optimism. Elections in India are held at different levels, including at the gross root level. The first is panchayat, followed by the district level, the state assembly level, and finally, the national level.

They happen at different times, and the government wants to streamline the system. Interestingly, the idea of simultaneous polls is not new. They took place from 1951 to 1967. The premature dismissal of various governments and the consequential dissolution of assemblies led to staggered polls. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi dismissed many Opposition-ruled state governments. The most important thing is that the bill can only become law by mobilising a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP needs the support of allies and friendly parties. In the recent 2024 polls, the BJP was 40 short of a majority in the house and could form the government only with the help of J.D. (U) and Telugu Desam. Most opposition parties reject simultaneous polls, including the Congress, the Left parties, the Trinamool Congress, and regional and smaller parties. Even from the BJP, 20 MPs were absent when the bill was introduced. The Kovind panel also suggested having the voting in two parts. The first will be for Lok Sabha and Assembly votes, and the second for local groups.

The bill faces significant constitutional, legal, and political challenges. The Kovind panel suggests amending Articles 83 and 172 to allow simultaneous elections. However, the BJP lacks the two-thirds majority for this amendment. The potential impact on the federal structure of the country and the logistical challenges of conducting simultaneous elections for a billion voters are crucial factors to consider. Prime Minister Modi’s main challenge is to gather enough support in Parliament. At the same time, the government has not tried to build political consensus.

The Opposition has rejected simultaneous polls, claiming it would benefit the BJP. The 15 opposing parties hold 205 MPs, while Modi needs 362 votes to proceed. A legal framework for simultaneous elections is essential to address mid-term government collapses and political manoeuvring by the Centre. The one nation, one poll approach reduces waste and election frequency, so the Opposition should consider it carefully and present alternative proposals for public discussion. One Nation One Election has been one of the poll promises of the BJP.

Some core issues have already been addressed, such as the revocation of Article 370 and the building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. In his third term, the Prime Minister would like to finish the unfinished agenda. Modi presents this legislation with a clear strategy. Whether he succeeds or not, he benefits. If the bill gets passed, it will be an advantage for the BJP government. If it fails, he can claim that he tried to enact reforms but faced Opposition obstruction. Despite potential delays, it is important to debate the bill, as election spending ultimately comes from taxpayers’ money. Now that the bill has been sent to a joint select committee, we must wait for its report.