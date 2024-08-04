Rahul Gandhi comes of age as a leader

How well has Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, performed as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament? Nobel laureate Professor Amartya Sen recently talked about Rahul’s progress since his time at Cambridge University. Sen said that Rahul has matured a lot over the years and pointed out that his actual test would be how he leads the Opposition in Parliament.

Riding on the recent success in the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul has been confident and forceful inside and outside the house, fitting for the Leader of the Opposition. His parents, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, also held the same positions during their time and did well. Rahul assumed his first constitutional role – as a LOP – 25 years after he entered politics in 2004. There has been no LoP in the Lok Sabha for the past ten years, as no party secured the required numbers to claim the post in the previous two Lok Sabhas.

During the recent budget session, the first after Rahul became the LOP, he took a vital leadership role within his party and the Opposition. Since becoming the Leader of the Opposition, he has taken on more responsibilities. He now leads and represents the Opposition’s viewpoint on various subjects. This is a new role for him. He organised protests, delivered powerful speeches against the Modi government, and worked closely with allies to coordinate their efforts on the floor.

He also focused on critical issues for the people and made himself more accessible. Rahul’s backroom office has a dozen key members who handle all aspects of his leadership, helping him in his new role. The team, including General Secretary K.C.Venugopal, Sam Pitroda, Sunil Kanugolu, K. Buju, B. Srivatsa, Manickam Tagore, Alankar Sawai and Kaushal Vidyarthi, plays a crucial role in managing Gandhi’s political activities and election strategies, from logistics to social media. Rahul’s transformation into a more confident leader is a testament to his growth and evolution in the political arena. This significant departure from his earlier image as a reluctant politician is a compelling aspect of his political journey. It is easier for Rahul to take on an aggressive role because the opposition benches in the 18th Lok Sabha have a sizeable number.

Additionally, the allies have realised they can succeed if united, as proven in the 2024 polls. In his maiden speech as LoP, Rahul declared, “Of course, the government has political power, but the Opposition also represents the voice of India’s people. This time, the Opposition represents significantly more of the voice of the Indian people than it did last time.” Rahul’s continued criticisms of the Prime Minister have evoked strong and tense responses from the ruling party members. During Rahul’s maiden speech, the PM intervened twice, for the first time in 10 years. Modi accused Rahul of labelling the entire Hindu society as ‘violent’. The PM said, “Democracy and the Constitution have taught me to take the Leader of the Opposition seriously.”

Modi’s responses to Gandhi’s criticisms demonstrate an acknowledgement of this shifted paradigm and the resulting tension in the house. Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out against the Modi government’s decision to arrest AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and JMM chief Hemant Soren. He is opposed to the BJP’s attempts to silence opposing viewpoints. This has caused increased tensions in Parliament for the ruling party. During his two Bharat Jodo yantras and the subsequent Lok Sabha election campaign, Rahul consistently sported a white T-shirt and dark cargo pants.

He explained that this attire symbolises transparency, simplicity, and perseverance. His switch to a white kurtapyjama on his first day in the Lok Sabha as LoP further underscored the symbolism and significance of his sartorial choices. It effectively communicates his political messaging and personal branding. During his Lok Sabha campaign, Rahul strategically displayed a small red pocket edition of the Constitution at public meetings. This calculated move effectively highlighted what he called the perceived threat to the Constitution from the BJP. His use of the Constitution was instrumental in garnering support from beneficiaries of reservation. Though Rahul has been an M.P. for the past two decades, he was not considered a good Parliamentarian.

He asked only 99 questions, participated in 26 debates, and wasn’t always present at critical times. Since 2014, he has been noticeably absent during budget sessions, only appearing suddenly and occasionally. He also disappeared, often going abroad, leaving the party in a crisis. Rahul has started well as the Leader of the Opposition. His progress will depend on his political planning. While he missed some chances in the past, like becoming a minister in Manmohan Singh’s cabinet or strengthening the party as Congress President, his current role shows potential. He needs to use this opportunity to face future political challenges confidently. Rahul’s belief in the power of the LOP to raise a voice in Parliament instils hope and optimism in the audience.