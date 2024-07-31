Preserving Heritage

India, a land of cultural consciousness, great traditions, and rich heritage, is home to 43 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Among these, 34 are cultural, seven are natural, and one, Kanchenjunga National Park, is of mixed type. This impressive number places India sixth in the world for the number of heritage sites recognized globally by UNESCO. Despite numerous invasions aimed at destruction and loot, India has managed to preserve many monuments and much of its cultural ethos. These heritage sites are living symbols of India’s contribution to human civilization, playing a crucial role in tourism, education, and local economies. As India hosts the 46th World Heritage Session for the first time, global attention is focused on the conservation of heritage.

It is a matter of pride that despite being a high-ranking country in terms of heritage sites, India is hosting this session now, thanks to its visionary leadership that prioritises heritage alongside development. This event underscores the importance of preserving and promoting India’s identity and heritage on the world stage. For these efforts to be sustainable, it is imperative to instil a sense of responsibility and awareness about heritage conservation in the young generation, starting from the school level and extending through university education.

Heritage sites in India, ranging from the prehistoric caves of Bhimbetka to the iconic Taj Mahal and from Ajanta and Ellora to the natural splendour of the Sundarbans, encapsulate the essence of the country’s rich cultural and natural history. These sites attract millions of tourists every year, contributing significantly to the economy. Tourism generated from these heritage sites supports local businesses, creates jobs, and fosters cultural exchanges, making heritage conservation not only a cultural imperative but also an economic one. Moreover, these sites serve as educational resources, offering insights into India’s history, architecture, and natural beauty.

They provide tangible connections to the past, helping people understand and appreciate the journey of human civilization. However, the preservation of these sites is not just about maintaining structures or landscapes; it is about safeguarding the stories, traditions, and knowledge they embody. While well-known heritage sites continue to attract global attention, many lesser-known sites in India possess enormous historical, cultural, and aesthetic value. These sites, although not yet recognized by UNESCO, are crucial parts of India’s heritage that deserve attention and preservation. Among them is Kotumsar Cave, a limestone cave located near Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, which is a major attraction for ecotourism, offering a glimpse into the region’s natural wonders. Sisupalgarh in the Khurda district of Odisha, once the famous capital city of King Kharavela, showcases the urban planning and architectural prowess of ancient India.

The Murud Janjira Fort, located on a tiny island off the Konkan coast in Raigad, Maharashtra, is one of the strongest forts in Indian history, successfully repelling numerous attacks until it became part of the Indian Republic in 1947. Eran in Madhya Pradesh, situated in the Sagar district on the banks of the Bina River, was once the capital of Erakina Pradesha, an administrative division of the Gupta Empire. This site is home to numerous historical artifacts, including a colossal boar statue and a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The terracotta temples of Maluti, located in the Dumka district of Jharkhand, are renowned for their exquisite carvings depicting various mythological scenes and local traditions.

These lesser-known sites, rich in history and culture, are vital to the overall narrative of India’s heritage. To ensure the continued preservation of India’s heritage, it is essential to educate and sensitize the young generation about the importance of these sites. This can be achieved by integrating heritage conservation into the school curriculum. By teaching students about the significance of heritage sites, their history, and the need for their preservation, we can cultivate a sense of pride and responsibility towards these national treasures.

Educational programmes should include field trips to heritage sites, interactive sessions with conservation experts, and projects that encourage students to research and present on various aspects of heritage. This hands-on approach will not only make learning more engaging but also help students develop a deeper connection with their heritage. At the university level, heritage conservation can be included in foundation courses across disciplines. Courses in history, archaeology, architecture, and environmental science can offer specialized modules on heritage conservation. Additionally, universities can collaborate with heritage organizations to offer internships and research opportunities, allowing students to gain practical experience in the field. Currently, 43 heritage sites in India are protected under UNESCO’s World Heritage List. However, in a vast and diverse country like India, this number could be much higher.

Many lesser-known heritage sites deserve attention and preservation. These sites hold immense cultural and historical value but often remain underappreciated and underprotected. Raising awareness about these lesser-known sites is crucial. This can be achieved through public campaigns, media coverage, and community engagement programmes. Local communities should be involved in conservation efforts as they are the custodians of these heritage sites. By empowering local communities with knowledge and resources, we can ensure that these sites are preserved for future generations. The government has a vital role to play in heritage conservation. Policies and programmes aimed at protecting and promoting heritage sites should be strengthened and expanded.

Funding for conservation projects needs to be increased, and bureaucratic hurdles that impede conservation efforts should be minimized. Community initiatives are equally important. Local organizations, schools, and universities can work together to promote heritage conservation at the grassroots level. Workshops, seminars, and cultural events can help spread awareness and engage people in preservation efforts. The 46th World Heritage Session in India is a testament to the Prime Minister’s commitment to preserving its heritage. For these efforts to be truly effective, it is essential to educate and sensitize the young generation about the importance of heritage conservation.

Integrating lesser-known sites into academic curricula and involving local communities in the preservation of these sites will greatly help build awareness and support for heritage conservation. These places are not just relics of the past; they are living embodiments of the country’s rich history and culture. They are testaments to our continuous civilization. By nurturing a sense of responsibility and pride in the young generation, we can ensure that these treasures are preserved for future generations to appreciate and cherish.

(The writer is Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts)