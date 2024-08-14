Olympic Games need to move on

Greece has given the world two essentials-democracy and the Olympics. This year’s Olympics thrilled us, surprised us, and moved us. Some of the moments were especially poignant. When German Olympic wrestler Frank Staebler left his shoes on the mat, respecting the traditional way a wrestler retires, it was hard not to feel that. Given what the Olympics have contributed to the world, it’s time to take them to countries that have never had a chance to host the Games. Enthusiasm for the Games is universal. Botswana declared a national holiday when runner Letsile Tebogo won the 200 meter gold medal this week.

And yet, no African nation has hosted the Games, although individual events have taken place in Africa. Small and developing countries successfully host regional sporting events. Cuba hosted the Pan Am Games. Every four years a Pacific Island nation hosts the Pacific Games. Mumbai hosts major international cricket matches and shows off its history. Given the revenue from television and the influx of investment that comes with the Games, it’s time to take this show on the road. Beyond Paris, and Los Angeles, to Cairo, Lagos, and Hanoi, all of whom have bid on the Games. With a fund for developing countries, the resources could be found and the development gains could be game changing.

There are plenty of international institutions that can help the World Bank, African, InterAmerican and Asian Development Banks, the United Nations Development Programme, and the U.S. Agency for International Development along with the International Olympic Committee. With enough lead time, developing countries could integrate Olympic infrastructure into their national strategies. The development agencies know how to demand accountability, transparency, and integrity into the required infrastructure.

The United States has embassies in over 150 countries because the U.S. believes American interests are everywhere. We find a way to build the chanceries, provide security, and offer consular and diplomatic services around the world. Hotel chains, restaurants, and airlines are global. The Olympic Games should not be reserved for rich countries. Only 23 countries have hosted, that is less than12 per cent of the 193 accredited to the United Nations. The games in Paris were a smash hit, but France has hosted five times, Japan four, and the United States will host for the ninth time in Los Angeles.

I have had the honour to serve around the world as an American diplomat. Every country offered a sport we could enjoy. In Finland it was cross country skiing, biking in Cuba, ice skating in Russia, horseback riding in Cuba, volleyball in Mexico and tennis in Tajikistan. Sports diplomacy is an integral part of the State Department’s Public Diplomacy programme and hosting a former National Basketball Association coach was one of the highlights of my career. The kids loved him and it paid real diplomatic dividends as government officials saw their kids learn basketball and life fundamentals from the pro coach.

How many lives would be changed if the Games were held in India, South Africa, or Kazakhstan? The popular TV show “Pimp My Ride” transformed used cars and made them shine. We have the creativity, resources, and imagination to help developing countries shine, and along the way build some goodwill in a way that only the Olympic Games can. Imagine the Games held in the Middle East or anywhere where regional tensions could use a break. In the ring, on the track, and in the pool it is humanity and not ideology on display. The Olympic Games are where we see the best of us. It’s time for the Olympic torch to showcase the rest of us.

(The writer is a retired U.S. Foreign Service Officer who has served in Finland, Cuba, Russia, Mexico, Tajikistan, and the Marshall Islands where he was Ambassador from 2012 to 2016.)