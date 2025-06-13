Nurture children to play an active role in society

Children are the most precious treasure a community can possess, for in them are the promise and guarantee of the future. They bear the seeds of the character of future society which is largely shaped by what the adults constituting the community do or fail to do with respect to children. They are a trust no community can neglect with impunity.” This quotation from the Bahá’i Writings evokes a range of thoughts on the state of the children in the world. Globally, as per data available for 2024, about 25 per cent of the population is under 15 years of age and 10 per cent is over 65 years of age. In India with a population of nearly 143 crores 18.6 per cent, i.e. 26.5 crore, are children.

A child, being in a tender and vulnerable stage of existence is inherently dependent upon the care and nurture of society for its well-being and development. Present-day society poses many challenges in raising our children to be spiritually, emotionally, intellectually, and physically strong and mature. Therefore, cultivating a new pattern of family life to counter the forces of disintegration is an inseparable feature of an age in transition. These forces assailing society have particularly affected the family, sundering its ties, and taking a heavy toll on its members, especially on children. As a result, one can witness the impact of these destructive social pathologies: an absence of love and care, neglect of the spirit, dehumanization, poverty, insecurity and violence.

A number of these issues are also systematically addressed by UNICEF working in tandem with Government agencies as well as a number of identified non-governmental organizations. Holistic child development places the responsibility to create a joyful, purpose-driven home environment where the child experiences nurturing, warmth, respect, and quiet encouragement for learning. Parents must consciously replace chaos with calm, screen-time with stories, and criticism with bonding. The energy of adults at home must create an emotional climate of love and gratitude for the blessings and bounties that a Loving Providence bestows. Parents serve as gardeners, not harvesters. The child does not become an adult overnight, it requires nurturing, mentoring and guidance and above all examples of positivity. The effort of the child must be appreciated instead of leading to demands for perfection.

By rewarding progress and resilience over marks or grades the child obtains, parents may plant seeds of self-worth and inculcate the virtue of excellence in their children. An essential aspect of participation in public discourses by Bahá’is is engaging in conversations with development practitioners, policy makers, academics, educationists, and parents on the well–being of children. Central to these discussions is the recognition of children as beings imbued with innate nobility and potential, who must be nurtured not merely for their own sake but as an essential protagonist in the ongoing transformation of society. The goal is to create environments that foster the development of capacities that enable children to rise as active participants in the betterment of their communities.

Bahá u’lláh, Founder of the Bahá’i Faith says: “This is the Day in which God’s most excellent favours have been poured out upon men, the Day in which His most mighty grace hath been infused into all created things…Beseech ye the one true God to grant that all men may be graciously assisted to fulfil that which is acceptable in His sight.” His vision of a new World Order beckons humanity to recognize the sacred duty of building a just and unified society – an endeavour in which every soul, regardless of age, has a vital role to play. Within this framework, children are not merely recipients of care but are valued contributors whose voices, perspectives and capacities must be engaged and cultivated. Often times, the prevailing tendency is to regard children as lacking in maturity and understanding, thereby withholding from them the opportunity to participate and contribute to the conversations regarding matters concerning their families and society at large.

A majority of policy and institutional frameworks fail to give due consideration to the distinct and specific impact of policies, programmes and legislation on the development of children as a distinct category within vulnerable populations. Many institutional frameworks, though designed to safeguard the interests and well-being of children, often embody a paternalistic approach and fail to acknowledge the inherent capacities and spiritual potential of the child. In doing so, they confine children to passive roles rather than nurturing them as active participants in the life of their families, communities and society. In the context of Agenda 2030 – Sustainable Development Goals, progress towards Goal 4 has been slow since 2015, with only 58 per cent of students worldwide achieving a minimum proficiency in reading by 2019. Recent assessments reveal a significant decline in math and reading scores in many countries, highlighting a set of factors beyond the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on global education.

While technology has expanded educational opportunities, it has also widened inequalities, leaving millions of people, especially in marginalized and low-income communities, without access to education. To meet global 2030 education targets, which have been scaled back compared to the original Goal 4 targets, countries must annually enrol 1.4 million children in early childhood education, admit a new child to school every 2 seconds until 2030 and triple annual progress in primary completion rates. India’s National Education Policy 2020 is successfully addressing these challenges. The collective trusteeship of children must be woven into the fabric of governance, communities, and institutions throughout society, so that the rights and needs of children are safeguarded and they are afforded maximum opportunity to develop their physical, intellectual and moral capacities. When the needs of children are overlooked and their rights are violated, it is not only the child who suffers but the collective future of humanity.

Despite legislations prohibiting child marriage, child labour, provision of compulsory access to education, we still have a long way to go. There is an urgent need for proactive involvement and collaboration between those involved in the process of educating and nurturing children – the teacher, the school administrator, parents, the community, civil society organizations and theState-a profound shift in society’s attitude is called for. Attending to the growth and development of children is a moral imperative that institutions such as the media, the market, the political system, and the legal system will have to continually uphold and reinforce in public consciousness. Building a worldview that is child-centered allows them to feel ownership and responsibility towards the world they live in.

Children who grow up in an environment of genuine love and security will bloom beautifully, even if they bloom late. Therefore, every parent, every responsible adult must give quality time, slow down, listen more, and cherish everyday moments that make childhood sacred. Let us set aside negativity and instead raise kind human beings – this would be surely transformative for an “ever advancing civilization.”

(The writer is a social worker, independent researcher, and member of the Bahá’i Community of India.)