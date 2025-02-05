Neglected again

A nation’s strength is not just measured in its economic growth figures but in the quality of life it ensures for its people. Yet, year after year, India’s budget allocations reflect a glaring imbalance ~ while infrastructure and other sectors receive attention, education and healthcare remain woefully underfunded. This disparity is not just an oversight; it is a fundamental failure in policy priorities that could have far-reaching consequences for India’s future. Education has long been touted as the key to India’s progress, but the reality on the ground tells a different story. Public spending on education remains at a mere 2.9 per cent of GDP, far below the 6 per cent target set decades ago.

The consequences are stark ~ overcrowded classrooms, a shortage of 1.2 million teachers, and an outdated curriculum that fails to equip students with the skills needed for the future. In many government schools, the student-teacher ratio exceeds 50:1, making meaningful learning nearly impossible. Worse still, nearly 40 per cent of government-appointed teachers lack proper qualifications, deepening the crisis in learning outcomes. The pressure created by this broken system is crushing students. India now has one of the highest youth suicide rates in the world, with one student dying by suicide every 42 minutes. The reasons are not hard to find ~ crippling academic pressure, lack of mental health support, and a rigid education system that prioritises rote learning over creativity. Despite these alarming trends, investments in student well-being and re forms remain negligible. This crisis demands immediate intervention. Without structural reforms, increased funding, and a shift towards student-centered learning, India risks losing a significantly high number of youth to academic stress and unfulfilled potential. The story of India’s healthcare sector is just as grim. While the government has increased allocations over the years, the system remains critically short of resources. India has only 1.4 hospital beds per 1,000 people ~ well below half the WHO-recommended standard of 3.5. In rural areas, where 70 per cent of the po – pu lation lives, access to quality healthcare is even more dismal. The country faces a shortage of 2.4 million hospital beds, and the doctor-to-patient ratio remains far below global benchmarks. Adding to this burden is the high out of-pocket expenditure on healthcare, which accounts for 62.6 per cent of total medical costs in India.

For millions of families, a medical emergency means financial ruin. Yet, instead of urgently investing in public healthcare infrastructure, funds remain unspent due to bureaucratic inefficiencies and poor planning. While economic growth and infrastructure development are important, true national progress is also about ensuring that every child receives quality education and every citizen has access to affordable healthcare. If India continues to underfund these crucial sectors, it risks squandering its demographic dividend and stalling long-term economic progress. A truly strong nation is one that invests in its people ~ because a skilled, healthy, and empowered population is the foundation of any great power.

