Measured Distance

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s recent remarks on China underline a calculated shift in India’s foreign policy ~ firm but not confrontational, pragmatic yet not submissive. While the border standoff remains the central issue, New Delhi has refused to let Beijing dictate the terms of engagement. Instead, India is crafting a response that blends military preparedness, economic diversification, and strategic diplomacy. The unresolved tensions along the Line of Actual Control continue to define India-China relations.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, the situation remains far from normal. Mr Jaishankar has been clear that peace and stability at the border are non-negotiable for a broader normalisation of ties. His messaging is a departure from past diplomatic caution, signalling India’s readiness to stand its ground. This shift is not just rhetorical ~ India has reinforced its border infrastructure, expanded defence partnerships, and recalibrated its military posture to deter any misadventure. At the same time, economic realities complicate complete disengagement.

China remains India’s largest trading partner, and despite efforts to cut dependence, imports continue to surge. The trade imbalance ~ heavily skewed in China’s favour ~ remains a concern. India has sought to address this by strengthening domestic manufacturing and building alternative supply chains with trusted partners. While these measures will take time to bear fruit, the message is clear: New Delhi is looking beyond Beijing for its economic future. Diplomatically, India has been walking a tight-rope.

The Quad grouping ~ although not much has been heard of it after President Donald Trump assumed office ~ remains a crucial pillar of its strategic outlook, reinforcing cooperation with the US, Japan, and Australia. Yet, India has resisted being drawn into an overtly anti-China bloc, opting instead for a nuanced approach. Engagement with BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation continues, underscoring New Delhi’s commitment to a multipolar world rather than binary alliances. This strategic autonomy is what differentiates India’s China policy from that of other regional players.

Mr Jaishankar’s recent interactions have reinforced this independent stance. While Washington has recalibrated its Asia strategy under Secretary Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, India has continued to chart its own course. New Delhi has welcomed US engagement in the Indo-Pacific but has not outsourced its security calculus to any single partner. Similarly, despite growing ties with Russia, India has made it clear that its policies will not be dictated by external pressures. Beijing, however, has shown little inclination to recalibrate its approach. Its aggressive posturing, from the South China Sea to the Himalayas, signals intent to assert dominance rather than seek equilibrium.

For India, the challenge is to maintain a firm stance without escalating tensions beyond control. The broader trajectory of IndiaChina ties will depend on whether Beijing acknowledges this reality or continues to push its expansionist agenda. For now, measured distance remains India’s best course of action ~ engaging where necessary, deterring where required, and ensuring that the balance of power does not tilt in Beijing’s favour.