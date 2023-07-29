Learning from nature

Centuries of social, economic, and technological change have influenced our relationship with nature. While humans have traditionally relied on the natural world for sustenance, spiritual practices, and general well-being, recent decades have seen an unprecedented strain on this relationship. We are deeply connected with the stress we place on our ecosystems, and this is reflected in the growing global mental health crisis.

Climate change, deforestation, ocean acidification, and loss of biodiversity are pushing the planet’s limits and have potentially catastrophic consequences. These crises are linked to social, economic, and political factors, making a holistic approach to addressing them necessary. Our relationship with nature is fundamental to survival and wellbeing for all life on earth, rather than a matter of aesthetics or morality. Therefore, it is essential to recognize and address the root causes of these crises and work towards creating a more sustainable, just, and harmonious relationship with the natural world.

How and why have humans ended up in a negative spiral? For most of human history, we have lived in harmony with nature, respecting its rhythms and cycles. However, in recent centuries, our way of life has dramatically changed, and human activity has fundamentally altered the planet, resulting in the new era called Anthropocene.

Over 50 per cent of the worlds land shows signs of human activity. For example, the fertilizer industry binds more atmospheric nitrogen than all ecosystems combined, the fishing industry depletes marine organisms, and the global animal population has decreased by around 60 per cent since 1970.

Our actions cause emissions that are the root cause of climate change, and our demand for materials and food leads to land degradation. Despite these negative effects, our cities have grown, and we have made incredible advancements. While modern life can be fulfilling for many, it is important to understand the reasons for our negative impact and work towards a more sustainable relationship with nature.

Our activities have caused significant damage to ecosystems, leading to issues such as polluted air and water, income inequality, and a general sense of unease. Our civilizations principles have strayed from the logic of life, which relied on living with nature and not merely exploiting its resources.

We must find ways to restore our relationship with nature, and leaders need to have a deep understanding of the complex challenges we face to address them effectively. What is regenerative leadership and why is it important?

The concept of regenerative leadership, which is rooted in ancient ideas, is a new idea that focuses on the lessons that nature can teach us about leadership and the type of leadership that is necessary to deal with the growing complexity of the global landscape. This type of leadership philosophy emphasizes the need to have a positive impact on both people and the planet, taking a holistic approach to balancing economic, social, and environmental sustainability to promote thriving and regenerative communities.

Regenerative leadership is distinct from the idea of sustainability in a business and leadership context, which focuses on making less harm and leaving nature in the same state it was presented to us.

The regenerative perspective acknowledges that we have already shifted the baseline and that nature is currently out of balance. Therefore, our actions should contribute to the regenerative power of nature and assist in restoration.

This approach applies the logic of life and reconnects the inner and outer ecosystems, values diversity, relations, and interconnectedness, and aligns humanity with the cyclic nature of our ecosystems. Unlike traditional leadership styles that prioritize short-term gains, regenerative leadership prioritizes long-term success through collaboration, inclusiveness, and value-driven decision-making.

Laura Storm and Giles Hutchins argue in their book Regenerative Leadership: the DNA of life-affirming 21st century organizations that there is a missing link between our inner and outer living systems when it comes to leading and operating organizations and communities. They suggest that we can apply the wisdom of nature to business by viewing an organization as a living system that is constantly evolving, rather than as a machine that needs fixing. Additionally, they suggest that we can understand an organization’s place and role within its surrounding environment and ecosystem. By applying living-system logic to product design, organizational culture, and our own being, we can gain new perspectives and innovations that support life.

Storm and Hutchins propose five principles that leaders can follow to apply the logic of life in their leadership style. Firstly, they should adopt lifeaffirming circular principles, such as creating a safe and evolving environment for people to grow and fail, as well as incorporating regenerative materials.

Secondly, leaders must acknowledge the constant change in everything and thus build selforganizing systems that do not conform to hierarchical structures. Thirdly, they should recognize the interconnectedness of all life and seek to form win-winwin partnerships with others and nature. Fourthly, leaders should embrace diversity and actively seek individuals from different cultures and educational backgrounds to bring new ideas and growth.

Finally, leaders must acknowledge the cyclical nature of life and create organizations that are in tune with seasonal changes, allowing time for rest and reflection, actively listening and encouraging contemplation, meditation and reflection.

A Vedic prayer says: Do not harm the environment; do not harm the water and the flora; earth is my mother, I am her son; may the waters remain fresh, do not harm the waters. Tranquillity be to the atmosphere, to the earth, to the waters, to the crops and vegetation.

The Vedic tradition places a strong emphasis on ecological balance and protection of the environment. The Vedas acknowledge the importance of maintaining a cyclic pattern in nature, balancing elements, and other natural phenomena.

According to an article published in the Times of India by K N Sharma in 2009, the seers of the Vedas believed that the wellbeing of Mother Earth was dependent on the preservation and sustenance of the environment. They prayed for forgiveness for any inadvertent actions that might lead to excessive exploitation of the earth.

The seers spoke on behalf of the earth, advocating for its principle of replenishment ~ You give me and I give you. They emphasized the need to protect the earth and its vital organs from harm and damage, recognizing that the earth is our mother and we are her sons. The Vedic tradition encourages a deep respect for nature and its interconnectedness with all living beings, and advocates for living in harmony with the natural world.

Currently, there is a growing awareness of the level of human impact on nature. This awareness is not only evident visually, but it is also felt physically, mentally, and spiritually.

As a result, a new paradigm is emerging that seeks to realign humanity with nature by working in harmony with the finely tuned and cyclical natural world instead of working against it. Unlike our current linear economic system that relies on unsustainable and wasteful principles, nothing in nature goes to waste.

Therefore, this is a defining moment in human history where we can adopt the knowledge inherent in all systems and discard that which is detrimental to life. Regenerative leadership across all our organizations can be a valuable tool in reconnecting our inner and outer ecosystem, with the potential to rebuild a life-affirming economy that is in balance with our natural resources.

(The writer is Chairman, Environment & Green Hydrogen Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Managing Director, Greenstat Hydrogen India Pvt. Ltd. He can be reached at jpglobalconsultinggroup@gmail.com)