Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is once again dominated by a familiar debate ~ Hindi imposition. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has revived the decades-old resistance against the language, making it a central theme ah ead of next year’s assembly elections. His party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has historically positioned itself as the guardian of Tamil identity, and this controversy plays directly into its hands. The Centre’s actions, how ever, raise questions. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu, with its state president K. Annamalai emerging as a vocal opposition leader.

Yet, by engaging in a public confrontation over language, the BJP risks alienating Tamil voters further. The decision to withhold Samagra Shiksha funds due to nonim plementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) only strengthens the DMK’s narrative of Delhi suppressing Tamil Nadu’s interests. The irony is that the three-language formula is not a BJP creation ~ it dates back to the policies of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. NEP 2020 does not even mandate Hindi as the third language. Tamil Nadu could opt for Kannada, Telugu, or any Indian language. Yet, Mr Stalin’s rhetoric frames it as a direct assault on Tamil identity, ensuring that language politics remains a potent electoral tool.

Advertisement

Beyond the political theatrics, the real concern is the state of education in Tamil Nadu. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 presents troubling data ~ only 12 per cent of third-grade students can read a seco – nd-grade Tamil text. By eighth grade, a third of students still struggle with basic Tamil reading skills. While Mr Stalin positions himself as the protector of the Tamil language, the se statistics indicate that his government is failing to ensure Tamil literacy among young students. Instead of only opposing Hindi, the state government should prioritise improving Tamil literacy first. Stronger foundational education in Tamil will empower students, regardless of the languages they choose to learn later.

Advertisement

The economic reality of India demands multilingualism. Tamil Nadu’s en trepreneurs, engineers, and professionals increasingly in teract with Hindi-speaking counterparts in business and employment. Tech entrepreneur Sridhar Vembu recently pointed out that not knowing Hindi is a disadvantage for Tamil Nadu’s workforce. While resisting Hindi imposition is valid, denying students the option to learn it ~ if they choose ~ could limit their opportunities.

The BJP, too, must reconsider its approach. If it truly believes in linguistic inclusivity, it should implement the Kothari Commission’s re commendation ~ introducing Tamil and other southern languages in Hindi-speaking states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted cultural exchanges like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, but real inclusivity requires policy action, not just symbolism. As Tamil Nadu heads toward elec tions, the Hindi debate will remain politically useful for both Mr Stalin and the BJP. Yet, the people of Tamil Nadu deserve more than just symbolic battles. A focus on strengthening Tamil education, while also giving students the freedom to learn additional languages, would serve them far better than another cycle of political posturing