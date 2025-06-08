Justice on Trial

Any perception that this case is being used for political leverage would be deeply corrosive. A united front across party lines is not just desirable; it is essential. This is not about left or right, ruling or opposition — this is about right and wrong. The judiciary, often perceived as the final bastion of accountability, cannot afford to appear above the law it interprets. For a democracy to function credibly, its judges must be held to the highest standards — and seen to be held to them. Anything less weakens the very foundation of justice. Justice Varma’s swearing-in as a judge of the Allahabad High Court under contentious circumstances, even as a probe was underway, raises uncomfortable questions about procedural propriety and institutional oversight. Why was this not paused until the inquiry concluded? Was there undue haste, or did it reflect a deeper culture of inertia within judicial appointments? These questions demand answers not just from the judiciary, but from the system as a whole.

Advertisement

The challenge now is to ensure that this impeachment process — if it proceeds — is handled with due process, transparency, and constitutional discipline. There should be no witch-hunt, but neither should there be a coverup. The credibility of both Parliament and the judiciary is at stake. India stands at a critical juncture where faith in public institutions is fragile. If Parliament succeeds in addressing this issue without succumbing to political opportunism, it could restore a measure of public trust. If it fails, the damage could be long-lasting. In this battle between procedure and principle, silence or delay is complicity. Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done — even when it wears robes.