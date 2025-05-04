Innovative solutions to Bengal’s water crisis

Water resources are finite, critical for economic growth, and essential for ecology. India’s water resources are under tremendous pressure. India’s per capita water availability is likely to touch the waterscarce scenario by 2050. By 2050, India’s water demand is expected to be 1180 billion cubic meters (BCM) which will far exceed the water availability at 1126 BCM. Irrigation sector is the highest water-consuming sector, much above the trends in developed countries.

Rain alone fulfills only 20 per cent of water demand while the balance relies heavily on depleting ground water resources. Seventy eight per cent of monsoon rainwater flows into the ocean every year and 6 per cent annual rainwater is saved or stored every year. Although West Bengal is a water surplus state, it faces a significant water scarcity problem in some districts where groundwater depletion, climate change and increased demand are major contributing factors. Overextraction and inefficient water use have led to declining groundwater levels, especially in the Gangetic basin.

Advertisement

Changes in rainfall patterns and increased temperature are exacerbating the scarcity, especially in Purulia. Population growth, urbanisation, and industrialisation are increasing the demand for water, putting strain on existing water resources. There are regional variations: while some are like the ‘Gangetic Alluvial Zone’ having access to surface water, others like Purulia face more water scarcity. The impacts of water scarcity are reduced water availability which is impacting agricultural production, and contaminated water resources and lack of access to clean water which pose public health risks. The JJM Dashboard (15 April 2025) shows that less than 50 per cent functional household tap connections were given to Darjeeling, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Uttar Dinajpur.

Advertisement

The last three poor performing districts are Paschim Medinipur (38.74 per cent), Malda (37.1 per cent), and Purulia (32.4 per cent). West Bengal’s water challenges are both deep-rooted and multidimensional. Groundwater contamination is especially severe, with high levels of arsenic reported in districts such as Nadia, Murshidabad, and both North and South 24 Parganas. These exceed safe limits set by WHO, posing serious health threats including skin lesions and various cancers.

Fluoride contamination is another major concern. According to recent government reports, 65 blocks across ten districts are affected, leading to rising cases of dental and skeletal fluorosis. Additionally, the Central Ground Water Board has flagged widespread iron contamination across the state, further complicating safe water access and causing damage to water infrastructure. At the same time, certain districts such as Purulia and Bankura face recurring water scarcity, worsened by droughts, heat waves, and erratic monsoons. These conditions have put enormous pressure on water availability for both human consumption and agriculture.

The dual threats of contamination and scarcity are compromising public health, undermining agriculture, and impeding sustainable development. The situation calls for bold and innovative responses. Historically, the state has relied on three primary water sources— groundwater, surface water, and rainwater harvesting. However, each comes with its own set of limitations. Over-extraction of groundwater has led to falling water tables and increasing contamination levels; surface water requires large infrastructure investments and is prone to pollution and seasonal variability; rainwater harvesting; though sustainable, is dependent on increasingly unpredictable rainfall patterns due to climate change.

In this context, relying solely on conventional approaches is no longer sufficient. Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs), a new technology, offer a transformative solution. These systems extract moisture from the air and condense it to produce clean, mineral-enriched drinking water, completely independent of ground or surface water sources. Key advantages of AWGs are:

a) purity: it produces water that is free from arsenic, fluoride, iron, and microplastics;

b) sustainability: it eliminates dependence on depleted or contaminated water sources;

c) scalability: the systems range from small community units to industrial-scale solutions generating thousands of litres per day;

d) AWGs can be powered using solar or other renewable energy sources, making them ideal for remote or off-grid areas. AWG technology has already been successfully deployed across India. The Indian Railways, defence forces, government schools, hospitals, and public hydration points in various states are using AWGs to serve millions. In the context of West Bengal, which enjoys high humidity levels throughout most of the year, the efficiency of AWGs is especially favourable. In arsenic- and fluorideaffected districts, deploying AWGs can bring immediate relief by offering safe, mineral-enriched water. In water-scarce areas like Purulia, these machines can operate round the year, ensuring a reliable supply of water independent of erratic rainfall or infrastructure constraints.

The capacity of AWG machines varies from 40 litres to 5000 litres depending on the number of users. If users are less, less capacity may be used. This is a plug and play machine, where grid power and solar power may be used. The output water cost is Rs 2.15 per litre. If the atmospheric humidity is 30 per cent and above, the AWG generators work well. To make the most of AWG technology, the government and stakeholders should take the following steps:

a) offer subsidies or incentives for AWG deployment in high, needed underserved areas;

b) collaborate with credible manufacturers, implementation partners, and CSR funders to scale its adoption;

c) target installations such as government schools, health centres, anganwadis, panchayat bhavans, disaster-prone regions, and urban slums;

d) conduct community-level sensitisation and training programmes for local operation and maintenance, and

e) ensure Data-Driven Planning – for example, use climate and pollution data to identify priority zones and select appropriate AWG capacities. West Bengal stands at a watershed moment in its water journey. The situation demands a shift from reactive crisis management to proactive, tech-enabled, and communityfocused solutions. AWGs can be one of the cornerstones of this new approach. These machines offer a unique opportunity to provide clean drinking water that is not just safe but also sustainable, scalable, and locally controlled. The policy makers in West Bengal may consider exploring the use of AWG machines in water-scarce and highly polluted areas in the State. Industries in the State may also use the CSR funds for using this watersaving technology to get labeled as ‘Water Neutral’ industries which is the need of the hour.

(The writers are, respectively, Distinguished Fellow, TERI, New Delhi and a former Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Govt. of India, and Executive Vice President, Maithri Aquatech.)