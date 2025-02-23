The meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the G-20 foreign ministers’ gathering in Johannesburg underscored the complex and evolving nature of bilateral ties. While the broader theme of the engagement was the importance of multilateralism, the meeting came at a time when both nations are cautiously recalibrating their relationship following years of friction. The discussion largely focused on their shared commitment to maintaining the G-20 as a crucial platform in an increasingly polarised world. This signals a pragmatic approach by both sides, prioritising global stability while keeping their differences on a separate track.

Multilateralism has always been a delicate balancing act, particularly when major powers find themselves at odds over regional and global issues. India and China, as two of the world’s largest economies and emerging geopolitical forces, have frequently found themselves on opposite sides of strategic interests. Yet, their joint commitment to preserving the G-20 as a functional entity suggests a recognition that despite tensions, engagement remains necessary. The global economic and political landscape is shifting, with traditional power centres undergoing transformation.

Advertisement

For India, this means ensuring that platforms like the G-20 remain inclusive and responsive to the interests of the Global South, a vision that aligns with its recent presidency of the grouping. While the optics of the meeting were positive, the backdrop remains fraught with unresolved issues. The long-standing border tensions, economic competition, and differing global alignments continue to shape India-China relations. However, recent steps such as the resumption of direct flights, data-sharing agreements on trans-boundary rivers, and discussions on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage indicate a cautious willingness to rebuild some level of normalcy.

Advertisement

These developments suggest that both countries are open to selective engagement where mutual interests align, even if fundamental differences persist. The geopolitical context of the meeting was equally significant. The absence of a key Western power’s top diplomat from the G-20 discussions highlighted the shifting nature of global diplomacy. In an era where unilateralism is making a comeback, India’s emphasis on strengthening multilateral frameworks is both strategic and necessary.

By engaging with China within the G-20, India reinforces its position as a bridge between different power blocs, ensuring that its voice ~ and that of the wider developing world ~ is not drowned out in the great power contest. For India, managing its relationship with China requires a careful mix of pragmatism and caution. While diplomatic engagements like these offer a window of opportunity for stabilising ties, they do not erase the underlying challenges. The broader lesson from this meeting is that multilateral platforms remain critical spaces for dialogue, even when bilateral tensions persist. As the world becomes more fragmented, India’s ability to navigate these complexities will be the key to shaping its global standing in the years ahead.