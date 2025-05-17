Illusory Claim

China’s latest attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh is neither novel nor surprising. It is part of a pattern ~ a persistent, low-cost campaign to assert symbolic sovereignty over Indian territory by altering names on paper, even as the ground reality remains unchanged.

But these semantic provocations, aimed at bolstering Beijing’s claims to the region it calls “Zangnan,” are unlikely to shift the status quo or wininter national recognition. India’s swift and categorical rejection of the move sends a necessary signal: geography cannot be redrawn through lexicon. Arunachal Pradesh is not merely a matter of cartographic disagreement. It is an Indian state, populated by Indian citizens, governed by Indian laws, and defended by Indian troops. The people of Arunachal have repeatedly expressed their identity and aspirations within the framework of the Indian nation-state. They are not pawns in an ideological chess game played in Beijing’s think tanks.

Advertisement

No number of renaming exercises will rewrite that lived truth. Such symbolic provocations are also aimed at testing In dia’s political temperament. A sharp, unified domestic response ~ not just from the government but across political and civil society ~ is essential to signal that national sovereignty is above partisan or ideological divisions. What China engages in is a form of psychological and diplomatic pressure ~ part of a wider strategy of ‘sal ami slicing’ where it attempts to assert control or claim through incremental, non-mil itary actions. It used the same tactic in the South China Sea and along other contentious borders. However, the Indian response has matured in rec – ent years. Gone are the days of quiet diplomacy and hesitant denial. Today, India asserts itself unapologetically, both through words and strategic preparedness on the ground. The timing of this move also merits scrutiny.

Advertisement

Just months after mutual disengagement in the western Himalayas, and days after tensions with Pakistan flared over cross-border strikes, the renaming push seems calibrated. It could be a signal of China’s disapproval of India’s military assertiveness, or an attempt to keep border friction alive at a time when Beijing is navigating complex global and domestic challenges. Either way, it is a reminder that while the guns may fall silent in one theatre, the contest of wills continues across other fronts. India’s task is to remain vigilant, not reactive.

The response should go beyond issuing diplomatic rebuttals. Strengthening infrastructure in border areas, deepening integration of frontier communities, and continuing strategic engagement with global partners will serve as more effective counters than any rhetorical sparring. Ultimately, changing names on a map is easy. Changing facts on the ground is not. Aru na chal Pradesh was, is, and will remain Indian ~ not because New Delhi says so, but because its people live it every day. China’s renaming campaign is a political mirage ~ a tool of perception, not possession. India must tre at it as such: not with alarm, but with clear-eyed resolve.