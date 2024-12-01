Human rights begin at home

Once, human rights were understood as the simple principle that one person’s rights should never extend beyond the tip of another’s noseunless invited. On December 10 each year, the world comes together to observe International Human Rights Day, a day that underscores the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family. First recognized in 1950 under the guidance of the United Nations, this day has evolved into a global call to action for the protection and promotion of human rights worldwide. Yet, despite decades of progress, violations persist across the globe, reminding us that the fight for human rights is far from over. The debate on human rights dates back centuries, and two of the most prominent figures in this discourse Edmund Burke and Thomas Paine left a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today.

Burke, a supporter of the monarchy, saw the preservation of tradition and hierarchy as essential to societal stability, while Paine, a revolutionary thinker, championed liberty, equality, and the rights of individuals. One of Paine’s most famous lines, “We pity the plumage, but forget the dying bird,” directly addressed the hypocrisy of focusing on superficial issues while ignoring the deeper, more urgent concerns. In modern times, these words still carry weight, highlighting how we often address surface-level concerns while systemic injustices persist, unnoticed or unchallenged. The observance of Human Rights Day invites us to reflect on the progress made and the work still to be done. It is a reminder that the principles outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 10 December 1948, remain crucial in shaping a more just and equitable world.

However, despite the ground-breaking achievements of the UDHR, widespread violations continue, and the fight for human dignity remains on-going. Throughout history, the struggle for human rights has been a journey fraught with obstacles. One notable turning point in this struggle occurred in the United States during the 19th century. The abolition of slavery, a monumental achievement, came about through the tireless efforts of leaders like Abraham Lincoln, who, in 1863, led the nation to abolish the institution through the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. This was a transformative moment in the history of human rights. Despite the victory, however, African-Americans continued to face systemic discrimination and segregation for many years after.

The 1954 landmark decision in Brown v. Board of Education, where the US Supreme Court declared racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional, was another significant victory for human rights in America. But even after this, African-Americans had to fight for basic rights like access to education, the vote, and an end to discriminatory laws. It was only in 1965, after decades of struggle and advocacy by civil rights leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., that African-Americans were granted the right to vote under the Voting Rights Act. These achievements were monumental, but they were hard-won, demonstrating the lengths to which marginalized communities had to go in order to claim their human rights. Internationally, the story of human rights has also been one of continuous struggle and progress.

The United Nations’ adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 was a defining moment. It set out, for the first time, a global standard for human rights, affirming the rights of individuals to life, liberty, and security, among other freedoms. The UDHR became the foundation upon which many countries would base their own human rights frameworks. But the road to realising these rights in full has not been easy. Over the decades, the UDHR has been supplemented by two essential covenants – the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights – passed in 1966 to reinforce and clarify the rights outlined in the UDHR.

One of the key figures behind the development of the UDHR was Eleanor Roosevelt, who, as the chairperson of the UN Human Rights Commission, played a pivotal role in its creation. Known as the “mother of modern human rights,” Roosevelt’s vision for a world where all people were treated equally and with dignity shaped the discourse on human rights for generations. Unfortunately, she did not live to see the full impact of the UDHR, passing away in 1962, but her legacy lives on. Since 1998, the Eleanor Roosevelt Award for Human Rights has been awarded annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to the protection of human rights. As we reflect on the history of human rights, we must also acknowledge the many challenges that remain today.

In the United States, for example, despite significant progress, debates about gun control and mass shootings continue to spark deep divisions. The United Nations and various human rights organizations have called for greater restrictions on firearms, but powerful interest groups like the National Rifle Association (NRA) continue to push back against any form of regulation. The on-going violence in schools and public places is a stark reminder that the struggle for human rights continues, and that the protection of human life and safety is an essential component of human rights. In India, human rights protections are enshrined in the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life, liberty, and equality. However, even in a country with such a strong legal framework, violations of human rights are not uncommon.

Discrimination based on caste, religion, gender, and disability continues to affect millions of people across the country. While the Constitution guarantees equal rights for all, the reality often falls short. The National Human Rights Commission, which works to address these issues, plays an important role, but there is still much work to be done. The issue of discrimination remains one of the most pervasive challenges to human rights. Genderbased violence, including domestic abuse, sexual assault, and trafficking, continues to devastate the lives of women and girls around the world. In many countries, LGBTQ+ individuals face violence, discrimination, and the denial of basic rights.

Refugees and migrants, fleeing war, persecution, and poverty, are often subjected to inhumane conditions and denied their rights to safety and protection. The most vulnerable members of society, including those who are stateless, face some of the most extreme forms of discrimination, and the international community must do more to protect them. On a global scale, poverty and inequality are also significant barriers to realizing human rights. Despite progress in some areas, the gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen. Economic inequalities, along with the challenges posed by climate change, pose major threats to the realization of human rights for millions of people around the world. The struggle for human rights is far from over.

While progress has been made, there are still millions of people around the world who are denied their basic rights and dignity. The world must come together to address the root causes of discrimination, inequality, and violence. Human rights are not just abstract concepts; they are the foundation of a just and peaceful world. As we observe International Human Rights Day later this month, we must renew our commitment to these principles and work to ensure that they are upheld for all people, everywhere.

The fight for human rights is not just the responsibility of governments or international organizations. It is a responsibility shared by all of us, whether through advocacy, education, or simply standing up for justice. We must remember the words of Eleanor Roosevelt, “Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home.” It is in our homes, our communities, and our everyday actions that the future of human rights will be determined.

(The writer is Associate Professor, Centre for South Asian Studies, Pondicherry Central University.)