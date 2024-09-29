Gram Swaraj has new relevance for farmers

A significant and useful concept of the freedom movement was that apart from the struggles against the colonial government, there was a lot of thinking and discussion on the kind of society India would like to create once the colonial rulers left. This was reflected in the various constructive programmes. There are in fact few examples of so much constructive and innovative work being taken up alongside struggles. It is important to remember that this is not just a part of the history. We can continue to learn important lessons from these efforts. The developmental thinking of those times involved people who were wellinformed about local needs and strengths and were deeply concerned about the welfare of people.

They were not unduly burdened by debates on capitalism and communism, but instead were more concerned about what would work best for bringing durable relief and welfare to the poorer sections in particular. This is why ideas and discussions of those times remain relevant even today. One such concept which has increasing relevance is that of gram swaraj, which is important in the context of helping to resolve the crisis that a large number of small farmers in India (as well as many other developing countries) face today. Several studies reveal that increasing costs of farming, related to higher dependence on costly external inputs and implements, lead to economic crisis and indebtedness of small farmers.

At the same time, such farming degrades the soil and harms friendly insects and other forms of life, particularly bees and earthworms (especially due to the adverse impact of agro-chemicals like pesticides) leading to increasing problems of productivity as well as sustainability, apart from adverse health impacts. Year after year, the crisis worsens. The concept of gram swaraj is based on self-reliance of rural communities, a practical manifestation of which is that farmers can work in creative ways to utilize resources within the village, available more or less free, to find ecologically friendly ways of mixed farming, protecting soil health and biodiversity.

Hence without incurring high cash expenses or getting indebted, farmers are able to get reasonable yields of many crops on a sustainable basis. Several farmers have already benefited a lot from this, particularly when helpful officials, scientists or voluntary organizations have helped them to meet difficult situations and when wider community mobilization efforts have also taken place so that farmers, including women, can learn from each other and meet regularly to exchange ideas and share experiences. One such effort in tribal communities of central India has been led by a voluntary organization Vaaghara.

As its coordinator, Jayesh Joshi emphasizes, “we did not try to impose our ideas but instead tried to learn from the traditional food and farming systems of Bhil and other tribal communities among whom we worked. We learnt that their wisdom and knowledge was extremely rich in meeting food and nutrition needs amidst the existing constraints and difficulties, and their problems were often caused by external adverse factors from which they could not recover. Essentially we have tried to help them in building on their traditional strengths, providing help whenever needed, and at the same time strengthening community ties so that people are closer to the precept of gram swaraj.”

A visit to a few villages of Anandpuri block in Banswara district (Rajasthan) revealed how these efforts have been increasingly beneficial to even those farmers who were at one time on the verge of giving up farming. Amritlal of Bhundri village is one such farmer who had become heavily dependent on migrant labour till about a decade back. He came in contact with Vaagdhara activists who prevailed upon him to devote his time and energy to working on his increasingly neglected farm. Amritlal agreed to try this, attracted also by the fact that the technology being recommended was inexpensive. Following this advice, he planted several kinds of fruit trees but in addition he also planted trees which provide fodder, fuel, small timber and meet other needs.

He also started making organic manure and pest repellants on his farm using cow dung and cow urine, saving in costs incurred on market purchased inputs. He planted a wide range of crops to become almost selfreliant in meeting the food needs of his family and in fact improving the family nutrition significantly. By gradually moving on this path of natural farming and self-reliance, Amritlal and his wife Surta are now able to meet their needs from their four-bigha farm and have no need for migrant labour. In fact they are strong enough economically to lease extra land for cultivation. While there is a rich diversity of cereals, pulses, vegetables and fruits on their farm, which brings a steady income, to face sudden difficulties they also have the option of selling bamboo and goats. Amritlal believes firmly in the path of self-reliance and sustainable livelihood he has chosen, and has become an effective messenger also for spreading these ideas, as what he has to tell others is supported by what he has achieved on his own farm.

He is seen as a motivational force behind the planting of several thousand trees by others, and for this he received the Ummedpur Lodh Environment Award too. In various villages, women have formed groups called Saksham Samoohs to take forward these objectives of self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods. These groups hold regular meetings to take forward development tasks and resolve pending problems. In Nagli Sera village, Kanchan, who is also a facilitator for Vaagdhara, says that compulsion of engaging migrant labour has declined in a big way while farm-based livelihoods have improved.

Susheela said, while mentioning the diversity of crops grown by her on five bighas of land, that leaving aside salt and edible oil she is self-reliant in meeting all the family’s food needs. In almost all these families, kitchen gardens which provide nutritious vegetables and some fruits for home consumption have been playing an important role in improving nutrition significantly. Kailash Chandra says that once there were no trees even for a little shade in front of his home, but after he was motivated by Vaagdhara to plant trees, he worked with dedication to create a garden.

Now there are trees of jackfruit, blackberries, custard apple, sahjan, guava, lemon, papaya and other fruits, also giving shade, cool breeze and fragrance. To take forward the concept of self-reliance, swaraj groups have been formed in various villages and these together form a janjati vilas manch or forum for development of tribal communities. Mansingh, who heads this, says that diversity of organically grown vegetables and fruits have made a remarkable contribution to improving nutrition without incurring cash expenditure. Several millets grown here earlier such as Ragi, Kaang, Kutti, Bati and Kodra are being revived here. Efforts to check soil and water erosion have contributed much in these villages.

(The writer is Honorary Convener, Campaign to Save Earth Now. His recent books include India’s Quest for Sustainable Farming and Healthy Food, Protecting Earth for Children and Man over Machine.)