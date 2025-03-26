Fragile Victory

The recent recapture of Sudan’s presidential palace by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) is being heralded as a significant milestone in a brutal conflict that has devastated the nation for nearly two years. Yet, beneath the scenes of jubilant soldiers reclaiming Khartoum’s symbolic centre of power lies an uncomfortable truth ~ Sudan’s tragedy is far from over. This war is no longer just a battle for the capital; it risks entrenching a deeper, more permanent division within the country.

The SAF’s seizure of the palace from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, is certainly a tactical victory. It marks the first time in two years that the army has reestablished control over one of Khartoum’s most important landmarks. However, control of the presidential complex does not equate to control of the entire capital, let alone the rest of Sudan.

The RSF still maintains positions within Khartoum, including parts of the airport and areas south of the palace. Their ability to launch counterattacks, including a recent deadly drone strike, highlights their enduring capacity to inflict damage despite losing ground. More broadly, the RSF controls much of the Darfur region and areas in the south.

There, the rebel forces are entrenching themselves, creating parallel governance structures and even drafting political charters. This signals an intention to hold territory long-term, effectively setting the stage for Sudan’s de facto partition. Meanwhile, the SAF, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, solidifies its control over the north and east of the country.

The result is an increasingly fractured Sudan, with each side governing its own zone and neither showing signs of backing down. For ordinary Sudanese, these military manoeuvers offer little relief. Over 12 million people have been displaced, and millions more are suffering from food shortages, with famine looming in several areas, including Khartoum itself. Both the SAF and the RSF have been accused of obstructing humanitarian aid, turning it into a weapon of war.

Additionally, both have been implicated in war crimes, though the RSF stands particularly accused of mass atrocities, including genocide and systematic sexual violence in Darfur. For many Sudanese civilians, the battle for Khartoum offers little hope. Survival remains the priority as they navigate violence, hunger, and displacement with no end to the suffering in sight. Even if the SAF eventually secures full control of Khartoum, it is unlikely to bring an end to the conflict. Without a political solution and genuine reconciliation efforts, Sudan risks becoming a permanently divided nation. Military victories alone cannot address the deep grievances or rebuild trust among the country’s fragmented communities.

The reclaiming of the presidential palace may be a symbolic achievement for the SAF, but without a path toward peace, it risks becoming yet another fleeting success in a war defined by human suffering and national disintegration.