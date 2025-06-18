Fractured Diplomacy

What was once envisioned as a meeting to chart cooperative pathways in technology, energy security, and sustainable development has been abruptly overtaken by the realities of war, rivalry, and mistrust. The simmering conflict between Israel and Iran has now leapt into sharp focus. Its shadow falls across every bilateral and multilateral discussion at the summit. For all the carefully planned agendas ~ economic coordination, AI cooperation, mineral supply chain security ~ there is an uncomfortable truth: no amount of pre-summit preparation can insulate the G7 from the urgent demands of geopolitics. The challenge is stark. Either the grouping can res – pond with relevance to these shifting realities, or it risks fading into performative irrelevance. Another force complicating this summit is the brief presence of US Presid – ent Donald Trump, whose unconventional and often unilateral approach to trade, security, and diplomacy has historically disrupted such gatherings. This time, Mr Trump threatens to disrupt by his absence after the announcement that he is leaving early because he has more important things to do.

Similarly, Mexico’s presence signals the centrality of North American trade dynamics in the broader global equation. The stakes could not be higher. From the war in Ukraine to destabilising trade wars, from foreign interference in democracies to the planetary challenge of climate change, the issues demand collective resolve. If the G7 cannot find cohesion now ~ despite differing worldviews and domestic pressures ~ its credibility as a forum for decisive global leadership will be seriously diminished. This summit is more than a meeting. It is a test of whether the world’s wealthiest democracies can adapt to an era that demands less posturing and more purpose.

Mr Trump’s re-election has emboldened his tariff-driven worldview, placing further strain on the global trading system. His determination to rebalance economic ties with both adversaries and allies alike may find little harmony with the European or Japanese leadership. And yet, ignoring this realignment risks further fragmentation of the Western economic bloc. Canada, as host, stands in a delicate position. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first G7 outing as leader was meant to project Canadian strength and independence on the world stage, especially in diversifying its economic rela – tio nships beyond the United States. But the moment de – mands much more than symbolic leadership; it requires pragmatic flexibility to prevent this summit from fractu – ring along old lines of mistrust, as happened in previous G7 meetings marred by public disagreements and walkouts. The expanded guest list ~ including India, Mexico, and other emerging players ~ offers some hope of redefining the G7’s scope in a world where power is no longer concentrated in the hands of a few. India’s attendance underscores the undeniable weight of Asia in shaping global outcomes.