English a bridge, not a wall

Language is among the most profound gifts that human civilization has nurtured over millennia. It is through language that we think, remember, express, dream, and interact with the world around us. It is the invisible thread that ties together individuals into communities and civilizations. In the modern age, where humanity finds itself in an intricately interconnected world, where nations are no longer islands unto themselves but are part of a vast global system, one language has come to acquire special significance. That language is English.

Whether one likes it or not, English today occupies a preeminent place in the linguistic hierarchy of the world. It has become the key to participation in the global economy, the medium of international diplomacy, the voice of science and innovation, and the language of access to vast pools of knowledge across disciplines. In recent times, the Union Home Minister, in a speech that evoked both cultural pride and linguistic introspection, commented on the overdependence on the English language in Indian official, educational, and social domains. His observation was rooted in the idea that India’s native languages – rich in heritage and expressive power – deserve greater prominence in our national discourse and identity.

He argued that English, a language imposed during colonial rule, continues to dominate even in independent India, thereby alienating a large section of the population from administrative and intellectual processes. This statement, while stirring a chorus of support from cultural nationalists, has also opened up deeper debates among linguists, educators, economists, and common citizens alike. The question is not whether Indian languages should be promoted – they must be – but whether this promotion should come at the cost of diminishing the role of English in our lives. The answer, when viewed through the lens of modern realities, is not a simple either-or, but calls for a nuanced and inclusive approach. English, in the context of modern life, is not merely a colonial residue or a fashionable tool of the elite.

It is, for many, a practical necessity. In urban and even semi-urban India, English is the preferred medium of instruction in schools. It is the language in which national and international examinations are conducted, the language in which scientific research is published, and the medium through which the young generation connects to global narratives. For a vast majority of Indians who aspire to study in reputed foreign universities, to work in multinational corporations, or to engage with international communities, English is not a choice – it is a bridge. It is a bridge that connects the dreams of a village student with the lecture halls of Harvard or Oxford, a bridge that allows an Indian start-up to pitch its product to a European investor, a bridge that lets a scientist in Pune converse with a fellow researcher in Tokyo. In this sense, English has transcended its historical baggage and transformed into an enabler of opportunity.

Moreover, English performs a unique and almost irreplaceable function in a country as linguistically diverse as India. With over twenty-two officially recognized languages and hundreds of dialects spoken across its vast geography, India is a mosaic of tongues. In such a setting, English has emerged as a neutral, non-regional language that does not belong to any one group. It helps avoid linguistic favouritism and acts as a link language for inter-state communication. It is the language in which legal documents are drafted and read, the language in which parliamentary debates are often conducted, and the medium through which government departments coordinate with each other across state boundaries.

Removing English from these spheres without a robust and uniform replacement mechanism could lead to confusion, inefficiency, and even linguistic imbalance in a multilingual democracy like ours. In the realm of education and knowledge, the significance of English is even more striking. The world of academia has, for better or worse, become increasingly Anglocentric. Most scientific journals, technical databases, research portals, and international academic forums operate in English. The terminology of medicine, engineering, law, and economics is predominantly English-based. While efforts are being made to translate knowledge into Indian languages, the scale of this task is massive and the pace slow.

Until such infrastructure is adequately developed, English will continue to be the main window through which Indian students and researchers look out at the world of contemporary knowledge. To deny young Indians the access to this window in the name of linguistic pride is to risk confining them to intellectual isolation. The ideal response would be to simultaneously strengthen Indian languages in academia while preserving English as a conduit of global learning. At the same time, the Home Minister’s concerns cannot and should not be dismissed outright. It is true that many Indians, especially in rural and marginalized communities, face exclusion because of their lack of access to English education. There exists an elite bubble – especially in urban India – where English has become a status symbol rather than just a language.

Fluency in English is often mistaken for intelligence, and lack of it for inferiority. This perception is unjust and socially damaging. We must indeed work towards an education system where Indian languages are given due respect, and students can access high-quality learning in their mother tongues. This would require extensive translation of textbooks, teacher training in regional languages, promotion of native literature, and robust policy support. But even as we move in that direction, we must not make English a scapegoat for our own failures in uplifting native tongues. English did not marginalize our languages; our neglect did.

Blaming English for our insecurities would be like blaming the mirror for not showing a flattering reflection. Furthermore, English has now become embedded in the very fabric of Indian urban culture. From cinema to advertising, from social media to literature, English is not just used – it is often reinvented. Indian authors like Salman Rushdie, Arundhati Roy, and Jhumpa Lahiri have carved out a unique identity in global literature using English infused with Indian sensibilities. Code-switching between English and native languages is common in daily speech, creating a vibrant hybrid called “Indian English,” which is now a recognized linguistic variant. It reflects how English is no longer a foreign tongue but one of the many voices in which India expresses itself. To pretend otherwise is to deny the dynamic evolution of our cultural expression. In conclusion, while the Home Minister’s statement serves as a valuable reminder of the need to preserve and promote India’s linguistic heritage, it also underlines the importance of making language policies that are practical, inclusive, and forwardlooking.

English is not the enemy of Indian languages – it is their companion in the modern world. Rather than being viewed as a rival to Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, or Marathi, it should be seen as one more thread in the rich tapestry of Indian communication. The goal should not be to reduce English usage but to raise the standard, availability, and dignity of native language education. The real question is not whether English should have a place in India – it already does – but whether all Indians should have equal access to its benefits, while still remaining rooted in their mother tongues. In the end, language should not become a battlefield of identity politics. It should remain what it was always meant to be – a bridge between people, not a wall. And in today’s complex and connected world, English continues to be one of the strongest and most reliable of those bridges. It is our task to walk across it wisely, not burn it in haste.

(The writer is an accountant and a freelance writer.)

Advertisement