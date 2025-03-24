Endless Cycle

The resumption of Israeli ground operations in Gaza and counter-attacks by Hamas mark a sobering juncture in a conflict that shows little sign of resolution. After weeks of a tenuous ceasefire, hostilities have erupted with renewed ferocity. The Israeli military has re-entered the Palestinian territory with ground forces, complementing an already devastating air campaign that, by some accounts, has killed hundreds in a matter of days. Once again, ordinary civilians are caught in the middle, paying the highest price as the machinery of war rolls on.

At the heart of this escalation lies a fundamental impasse. Israel is determined to eliminate the threat posed by Hamas, to retrieve its remaining hostages, and to create what it calls a “buffer” between the north and south of Gaza. Hamas, in turn, continues to resist, refusing to acquiesce to terms it views as surrender. It has responded with rocket fire into Israel, showing that its ability to strike back ~ however limited ~ remains intact. Both sides are entrenched, and civilians on both sides are living under the shadow of relentless violence. This latest phase of fighting demonstrates how cycles of ceasefire and combat are increasingly short lived and fragile.

Ceasefires, when they occur, are no longer political breakthroughs but brief respites that allow for regrouping and rearming. In Gaza, families who had only just returned to their homes during the last pause in hostilities are once again being forced to flee. Evacuation orders and the movement of ground troops point to a strategy of deepening isolation within Gaza, effectively splitting the territory in two. The human cost of this manoeuvering is staggering. Israel’s military strategy appears aimed at breaking Hamas through overwhelming force and deprivation, including the continued blockade of food, fuel, and medicine.

Yet history suggests that pressure and military might alone rarely succeed in delivering long-term security or peace. Hamas has proven to be an enduring force, deeply embedded in Gaza’s political and social fabric. Even as Israel pushes forward with ground operations, the question remains: what comes next? If Hamas is dismantled, who governs Gaza? If it survives, does this cycle simply reset? For Palestinians in Gaza, the humanitarian situation is reaching an unbearable level. Casualty figures continue to rise, with women and children accounting for a significant proportion of the dead. Essential services have all but collapsed.

The isolation of Gaza from basic resources, combined with the destruction of infrastructure, makes the enclave unlivable for many. This renewed war underscores the need for international engagement that looks beyond military solutions. A durable peace requires addressing root causes, including political disenfranchisement, security concerns, and humanitarian needs. Without such a reckoning, the region risks remaining locked in a perpetual state of war, where ceasefires are mere pauses in an ongoing cycle of destruction.