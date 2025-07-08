Drone Awakening

India’s decision to unveil a Rs 1,950 crore incentive programme for civil and military drone manufacturing marks a watershed moment in its defence and technology policy. This bold move ~ largely shaped by the lessons of the May drone skirmish with Pakistan ~ signals a decisive turn in India’s approach to homegrown innovation in national security and dual-use technologies. The four-day drone-heavy engagement with Pakistan was the first time both nations deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at scale in a tactical conflict. It left little doubt that the future battlefield, even in South Asia, will be defined as much by algorithms and autonomous systems as by boots on the ground.

While nuclear deterrence has prevented fullscale war, it has not deterred the rise of limited engagements where drones ~ loitering munitions, kamikaze types, and surveillance UAVs ~ have emerged as force multipliers. India’s current drone capabilities, while improved, remain heavily reliant on imports ~ notably from Israel for full platforms and from China for critical components like sensors, motors, and imaging systems. This dependence, especially on a geopolitical rival like China, is strategically untenable. The ban on the import of fully built drones was a start, but it’s this new Rs 1,950 crore push, stretching over three years, that could catalyse the formation of a robust indigenous drone ecosystem. The new drone incentive also holds promise beyond defence. Civil applications ~ in agriculture, logistics, mining, and disaster management ~ stand to benefit immensely if the policy fosters affordable, highquality drones that can serve both public and private sector needs at scale. This is not just about replacing imports with Indian-made hardware. It is about creating a self-sustaining value chain that spans hardware, software, counter-drone systems, and drone-related services.

Advertisement

The goal of achieving 40 per cent local manufacturing of key drone components by FY2028 is ambitious but necessary. That this effort will be supported by concessional loans through the Small Industries Development Bank of India is a welcome sign that the government understands the capital-intensive nature of innovation in this space. However, incentives alone won’t be enough. A parallel push is needed in R&D infrastructure, testing facilities, certification regimes, and skilled manpower. The sector ~ currently home to over 600 companies ~ remains fragmented and undercapitalised. The failures of the earlier Rs 120 crore drone-linked incentive scheme from 2021 underline how inadequate funding and poor access to working capital can hobble promising start-ups.

Advertisement

The stakes are no longer theoretical. Pakistan, backed by Chinese and Turkish technology, is rapidly expanding its drone fleet. The battlefield is shifting, and India cannot afford to be reactive. What this moment demands is not just policy reform, but technological leadership ~ born of foresight, investment, and a long-term national commitment to indigenisation. India has the talent, the urgency, and now ~ finally ~ the intent. What remains to be seen is whether this will translate into enduring capability. The drone age has arrived. India must not just participate ~ it must lead.