Divisive Alliances

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent speech to the US Congress underscored the deepening complexities and divisions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Mr Netanyahu aimed to solidify US support for Israel’s war against Hamas by framing the conflict as part of a larger struggle against Iran, a common enemy of both nations. His message received a warm reception from many Republican lawmakers but faced significant criticism from Democrats and widespread protests.

Mr Netanyahu’s portrayal of the conflict as a fight against a shared enemy was a strategic move to align US and Israeli interests. By emphasising that “our enemies are your enemies,” he sought to reinforce the notion that Israel’s security challenges are intrinsically linked to those of the United States. This perspective resonated with many Republicans but highlighted a stark partisan divide, as evidenced by the absence of numerous Democratic lawmakers and the pointed criticism from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The protests that accompanied Mr Netanyahu’s visit, both inside and outside the Capitol, underscored the contentious nature of his stance.

Demonstrators reflected a significant portion of public opinion deeply concerned about the humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict, which has resulted in over 39,000 deaths according to Hamas-run health authorities. Mr Netanyahu’s response to these concerns was largely dismissive, attributing the suffering in Gaza to Hamas. This dismissal fails to acknowledge the broader humanitarian crisis and risks alienating those advocating for a more balanced and humane approach to the conflict. His vision for a demilitarised Gaza under Israeli control, without any reference to a two-state solution, underscores a lack of commitment to a negotiated peace that considers the rights and aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians. Amid these events, Mr Netanyahu’s meetings with US leaders added further layers of complexity.

His discussions with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted the delicate balance of US-Israel relations. Ms Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for President, has been vocal about the need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating that she “will not be silent” about the suffering of Palestinian civilians. Mr Netanyahu’s reaction to Ms Harris’s statement was cautious, emphasising that US-Israel unity is crucial for expediting a ceasefire deal, while expressing concern that her comments might complicate negotiations. Mr Netanyahu’s subsequent visit to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate further underscored the geopolitical dynamics at play. Mr Trump, who has pledged to seek peace if re-elected, criticised Ms Harris’s comments as “disrespectful” to Israel.

This visit, and Mr Trump’s past policies such as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognising Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, highlight the shifting landscape of US policy towards Israel and its implications for West Asia. The announcement that Israel will participate in ceasefire talks in Rome offers a glimmer of hope. These negotiations, involving key regional players and the head of America’s Central Intelligence Agency, are crucial for ending hostilities and securing the release of hostages.