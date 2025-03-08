Delimitation Dilemma

The debate over India’s delimitation exercise has once again exposed the growing fault lines between the northern and southern states. While redrawing parliamentary constituencies is a constitutional necessity, the formula for representation has become a deeply contentious issue. The opposition from southern states, led by Tamil Nadu, is not merely a political maneuver but a legitimate concern rooted in economic fairness, demographic responsibility, and regional equity.

At the heart of the issue is the fear that states which successfully controlled population growth will be politically penalised. The 1971 census-based constituency distribution ensured a temporary balance, preventing states with higher fertility rates from gaining disproportionate influence. However, with the Modi government pushing for a delimitation based on the 2011 census, northern states ~ particularly Uttar Pradesh and Bihar ~ stand to gain a significant number of seats, shifting parliamentary power further in their favour. Southern states, which have outperformed their northern counterparts in economic development, literacy, and social indicators, argue that rewarding population growth would undermine decades of their progress.

The concern is valid. If representation is based purely on numbers, states that have worked to reduce birth rates will find themselves with diminished political influence, while those with higher fertility rates will be rewarded with more parliamentary seats and, by extension, greater say in national policy. This is not just a north-south power struggle; it is about the fundamental principle of equitable representation. The demand to maintain the 1971 framework until 2056 is not an outright rejection of delimitation but a call for a more nuanced approach ~ one that accounts for governance efficiency, economic contributions, and the ability to manage resources, rather than just sheer population numbers.

The Modi government has assured that southern states will not be disadvantaged, but doubts remain. Past grievances over central fund allocation, the distribution of tax revenues, and central grants have deepened the mistrust. Many in the south believe that the current structure already favours the north in financial outlays, and a shift in political power could further marginalise them in national decision-making. The way forward requires a balanced approach. Simply increasing parliamentary seats to accommodate northern states without reducing southern representation could be one way out but will not really address the issue. Another option is to introduce a weighted formula that factors in economic performance and governance metrics alongside population. Ignoring these concerns could deepen regional divisions. The accusation that opposing delimitation is an attempt to create a north-south divide is politically convenient but fails to address the genuine fears of underrepresentation. A constitutional amendment that ensures proportional representation or a new consensus-driven formula could prevent India’s federal structure from becoming lopsided. As the world’s largest democracy, India must ensure that its electoral system does not disproportionately favour one region over another. A hasty delimitation exercise that disregards economic and social realities could set a dangerous precedent ~ one where political representation is dictated solely by population numbers, rather than by the broader vision of balanced national progress.