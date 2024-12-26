Delhi’s dilemma

Bangladesh’s request for the extradition of its former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina from India marks a pivotal moment in South Asian diplomacy. This demand, rooted in allegations of severe crimes, presents India with a challenging decision that extends beyond legal obligations into the realms of regional stability and political strategy. The stakes are high, not just for bilateral relations but also for domestic politics in India, where any perceived misstep could spark debates about national interests and ethical responsibilities.

The backdrop of this situation is a politically volatile Bangladesh, grappling with the aftermath of violent protests that led to Sheikh Hasina’s overthrow and the more recent atrocities on its minority Hindu population. While the interim government of Mohammad Yunus frames its request as a pursuit of justice, the timing and nature of the charges raise questions about political motives. In a region where judicial processes often overlap with vendetta, this move risks deepening divisions within Bangladesh and fueling further unrest. For India, the decision on whether or not to extradite the former leader is fraught with complexities. Granting the request could be seen as aligning with Bangladesh’s interim government accused of failing to protect its minorities and also potentially alienating Bangladeshis who remain loyal to the ousted leader.

Advertisement

On the other hand, refusing to comply risks straining ties with Dhaka, which could have repercussions on trade, border security, and regional cooperation, with the rider that these could possibly impact Bangladesh more than it does India. The implications also extend to India’s domestic sphere, where political opponents may use the decision to question the government’s priorities and its handling of sensitive foreign policy issues. Any move could become fodder for debates on India’s role as a regional leader and its commitment to humanitarian values. This moment also serves as a broader test for South Asia’s diplomatic landscape, where political exiles and extradition requests often spark prolonged tensions.

Advertisement

India’s response will likely set a precedent, not only for its relationship with Bangladesh but for how it navigates similar situations in the future. While respecting Bangladesh’s sovereignty, India must consider the humanitarian aspects of the case, and whether it is prepared to deliver a leader long considered a friend to those seeking her extradition, some for vengeful reasons. Quiet diplomacy, aimed at fostering dialogue between Bangladesh’s interim government and the ousted leader, could offer a pathway to resolve the issue without igniting further unrest.

Moreover, India must also weigh the potential impact on its regional image. A decision perceived as overly partisan or insensitive could weaken its standing as a neutral and stabilising force in South Asia. Conversely, a balanced, principled approach could reinforce its role as a key regional power that values justice, sovereignty, and dialogue, setting a standard for others to follow. Ultimately, this is not just about one decision. By adopting a measured approach that prioritises long-term regional stability, India can manage its relationship with Bangladesh while safeguarding its own interests at home and abroad.