Cross-currents

The on-going conflict between Israel and Hamas has reached a critical point, one marked by deep national divisions and a growing public outcry. As six more hostages were found dead in Gaza, the Israeli public’s frustration and grief have erupted on to the streets, demanding an end to the violence through a ceasefire. This mass protest, among the largest since the conflict began, reflects a nation grappling with the heavy toll of war and the excruciating dilemma of balancing national security with the lives of its citizens. The deaths of these hostages, including Israeli-Americans, have intensified the spotlight on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the conflict.

Many Israelis now openly question whether his pursuit of a military victory against Hamas is coming at too high a cost. The protests, which have seen tens of thousands rallying on the streets, are not merely expressions of grief but potent demonstrations of anger against a government that many believe has failed in its primary duty of protecting its citizens. The Israeli government and especially Mr Netanyahu have been steadfast in the commitment to continue the fight against Hamas until the militant group is neutralised. This hard-line stance resonates with a segment of the population that sees the war as a necessary defence of the nation’s existence. However, the discovery of hostages who could have been saved through earlier negotiations has cast doubt on this strategy.

The sense of betrayal is palpable among the public, who increasingly view the government’s actions as driven by political motives rather than humanitarian concerns. This discontent is further amplified by the actions of the Histadrut, Israel’s largest trade union, which has called for a general strike in response to the hostage deaths. This signals a significant shift in the national mood, as the union’s decision to shut down major sectors of the economy underscores the seriousness of the public’s demand for a ceasefire. The strike is a clear indication that the desire for an end to hostilities is not limited to the families of hostages but is shared by a broader spectrum of Israeli society.

Yet, Mr Netanyahu faces a complex situation. Agreeing to a ceasefire, even one that could save lives, might be perceived as a concession to Hamas, which could weaken his political position. His government, already facing criticism for its handling of the October 7 attacks that sparked the current conflict, would likely come under even greater scrutiny if it were seen as capitulating to terrorist demands. The Prime Minister is acutely aware that any decision he makes will have profound implications, not just for the hostages but for his political future and the stability of his government. Moreover, divisions within Mr Netanyahu’s own government are becoming increasingly evident. Senior military officials and defence leaders have begun to push for negotiations, recognising that continued military operations may not achieve the desired outcomes. The internal debates reflect a growing realisation that time is running out.