Constitution Reclaimed

In the grand journey of Indian democracy, the Constitution has always been more than a mere document, it is our moral compass and national conscience. Framed by visionaries, it was envisioned as a shield against tyranny, a covenant of liberty, and a roadmap to social justice. Yet, there came a time when this sacred charter was trampled upon, not by foreign invaders, but by a democratically elected Prime Minister. The Emergency of 1975–77 remains one of the darkest chapters in Indian history. Under Indira Gandhi’s regime, the Constitution, intended to safeguard the people, was turned into an instrument of control. Civil liberties were suspended, the press was muzzled, opposition voices jailed, and the judiciary browbeaten into submission. The infamous 42nd Amendment sought to fundamentally alter the Constitution’s character, centralising power and eroding its checks and balances. It was a moment when democracy held its breath and dictatorship crept through the corridors of power in constitutional disguise.

This was not just a political power grab, it was a philosophical betrayal of the Republic. The centralisation of power under Indira Gandhi stands today as a cautionary tale of what happens when a leader places dynasty above democracy. The process of disrespecting the values of the Constitution continued even after the rule of Indira Gandhi. From Rajiv to Sonia to Rahul, the Gandhi family has displayed a consistent pattern of undermining constitutional propriety for political convenience. Rajiv Gandhi, following in his mother’s footsteps, overturned the Supreme Court’s progressive Shah Bano judgment, sacrificing justice at the altar of appeasement. Sonia Gandhi, during the UPA years, operated as an extra constitutional authority, often overshadowing the elected Prime Minister and subverting institutional integrity.

Rahul Gandhi, in a shocking display of disregard for due process, publicly tore up an ordinance passed by his party’s own government, an act of dynastic arrogance that humiliated the government and mocked constitutional governance. Across generations, the family has treated the Constitution not as a guiding framework, but as a hurdle to personal and political power. Even today, wherever Congress is in power, constitutional values are the first casualty. Appeasement politics takes precedence over constitutional principles proving once again that for Congress, vote-banks come before the Constitution. In contrast, the leadership India has seen over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects stability, accountability, and respect for the Constitution.

From day one, the Modi government has treated the Constitution not as a political prop but as a living, breathing instrument of national transformation. It has not merely paid lip service to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar but has ins titutionalised his legacy in a way no previous government has. Through the development of the “Panch Teerth”, five landmark sites linked to Babasaheb’s life, the government has immortalised his contributions to constitutionalism and social justice. The Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, and the Ambedkar memorial in London, both stand as global tributes to his vision. In 2015, November 26 was officially declared as Constitution Day, not as an act of token symbolism, but as a national call for constitutional literacy and civic awareness.

Across schools, colleges, government institutions, and civil society platforms, Constitution Day is now observed with renewed purpose and pedagogic seriousness. It’s a move that reflects the Modi government’s deep respect for democratic pedagogy. Even major legislative reforms under this government, whether the abrogation of Article 370, abolition of Triple Talaq, or the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, have all followed due parliamentary process. Each has reflected constitutional fidelity while advancing justice and equality. While Indira Gandhi sought to bend the Constitution to suit dynastic ambition, Prime Minister Modi has chosen to harness it to serve national ambition.

He views the Constitution not as a roadblock but as a roadmap. The landmark abrogation of Article 370 was not just a political decision; it was a constitutional correction. It ended a decades-long anomaly that kept Jammu & Kashmir in legal limbo. For the first time since independence, citizens in the region enjoy full constitutional rights and benefits, affirming the principle of “One Nation, One Constitution.” The Modi era has also been marked by deep structural ref – orms with constitutional resonance. The Digital India initiative, Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity, and Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) have revolutionized governance.

These reforms have democratised access to state services, reduced corruption, and restored dignity to the last citizen, fulfilling the constitutional promise of equality and non-discrimination. The critics often decry the Modi government for being “too strong,” conflating assertive leadership with authoritarianism. But this is a fundamental misunderstanding of democratic strength. A strong leader, anchored in constitutional morality, can deliver long-awaited justice and equity. Whether it’s gender reforms like the abolition of Triple Talaqn, or long-neglected issues like women’s representation in legislatures, Modi’s government has used its legislative mandate to empower, not to entrench. Furthermore, the government’s persistent efforts to raise constitutional awareness and reinforce civic engagement distinguish it from its predecessors.

There is a conscious emphasis on a constitutional culture, which was conspicuously missing in earlier regimes that reduced the Constitution to a ritual reference point. That is the enduring legacy of the Modi government: reclaiming constitutional morality not just in courtrooms or classrooms, but in the daily life of governance. History will remember Indira Gandhi for silencing the Constitution’s voice. It will remember Narendra Modi for amplifying it. Indira Gandhi viewed the Constitution as a hurdle; Narendra Modi sees it as a harness of the nation’s potential. In the end, the story of India is the story of its Constitution. And under Modi, that story is being retold, not with fear or favour, but with clarity, conviction, and constitutional courage.

(The writer is National Spokesperson of the Bhartiya Janata Party)