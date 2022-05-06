Colonial mindsets frustrate indigenous land claims

Ethnic land rights are highly disputed in all South Asian countries. It has caused social unrest, brutal bloodshed, and even militancy. Cleverly shadowed under political, cultural, and economic narratives, the government’s administrative hegemony over ethnic land remains undiscussed. This arcane administrative system needs serious attention to ensure social equity and justice.

Against a colonial backdrop, land management administrations in South Asia emerged as highly centralized and hierarchical regimes to serve governments as an instrument of implementing policies and enforcing rules. Amid all the bureaucratic paperwork and executive fiat, the systems forgot their primary function – to be an intermediary between government decision-makers and culturally distinct indigenous ethnic minorities. Lack of sensitivity in dealing with cultural diversity has placed the South Asian administrations at odds with indigenous rights.

The work of Elinor Ostrom may help us better understand this issue. Ostrom was the first woman Nobel laureate in Economics, and her research addressed the self-governance and collective interventions of resource-users to establish social equity and justice. She also calls our attention to the importance of autonomy at different administrative levels (e.g., local, provincial, and national) and explains its potential to help enforce rules and policies considering local political, cultural, and economic factors.

Inspired by imperial authoritarianism and utilitarian economic thought, the colonial rulers, when they took over political control of the entire Indian subcontinent, crafted an administrative system efficient for collecting revenues, paying little or no attention to the cultural, economic, and political diversity of the local population. They redecorated pre-colonial land management rules and administrations to make them compatible with their political and economic interests. The colonial government endowed land proprietorship to landlords (i.e. zamindars), who enjoyed absolute authority to collect revenues from their tenants and never considered indigenous self-governance in their policies.