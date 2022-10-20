China true defender of human rights

Different, valuable characteristics of Chinese diplomacy are becoming more and more evident as China continues to present its creative, multidimensional development model to the world. Through its diplomacy, China has been making tremendous efforts to present to the world the true image of the ruling Communist Party of China. Chinese diplomacy, which adheres to the Party’s leadership, has also helped China to become a major force in international relations. An important characteristic of Chinese diplomacy is the establishment of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics. The greatest source of strength for Chinese diplomacy is its people-first principle, which has helped it to deepen cooperation and friendship with other countries and promote global solidarity.

Another characteristic worth emphasizing is the global vision of Chinese diplomacy. The CPC is committed to promoting development, maintaining harmony, improving the lives of the Chinese people and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation and, as the country’s ruling party, it has always pursued an independent foreign policy aimed at maintaining global peace and promoting development. Self-defense, which includes safeguarding core national interests such as sovereignty and territorial integrity, is another distinctive feature of Chinese diplomacy. As such, China will continue to firmly oppose all practices of hegemony and bullying.

China has emphasized time and again that it will continue to present its genuine, multidimensional and comprehensive image to the world, and strive to make the international community better understand its political system, development path and global vision. With the United States and a few other countries making desperate attempts to spread Western values and fuel ideological divisions, the world has seen several disputes between major powers in recent times, with China vowing to make its voice more clearly heard in international forums.

The first dispute is over genuine multilateralism and pseudo multilateralism. While some countries sing praises about multilateralism but keep building exclusive blocs on the sly, even openly, China has been upholding multilateralism, and reiterating that all countries need to practice true multilateralism and stressing that the only international system is the one under the United Nations’ framework.

The second dispute is over right and wrong international rules, because some countries, while talking about “rules-based system”, are bent on imposing “gang-based rules” to fulfill their nefarious goals. China has repeatedly condemned such attempts at regional and global meetings, saying there is only one set of international rules: the UN Charter. The third dispute is over genuine and pseudo human rights.

Despite having serious human rights issues at home, the US and its allies seek to use human rights as a tool to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, especially China and other developing countries, by leveling false accusations against them.

In response, China has set the record straight by publicizing its achievements in human rights development, rebutting false accusations, and exposing the hypocrisy of self- proclaimed human rights defenders. The fourth confrontation is over genuine democracy and pseudodemocracy