Breaking taboos, ensuring rights

Every year on May 28, the world observes the International Day of Action for Women’s Health. This is not merely a ceremonial observance but a symbolic global movement to raise awareness about women’s health, sexual and reproductive rights, and access to healthcare. In 2025, the significance of this day becomes even more profound, as across many regions of the world, women’s health rights continue to be undermined by political, social, and religious constraints. This day reminds us of the need for a revolutionary perspective on women’s health.

The observance of this day began in 1987, initiated by women’s rights activists in Latin America, who came together to form the Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR). Their core belief was that reproductive health is not merely a medical issue – it is a fundamental human right. Since then, May 28 has been globally recognized and observed by numerous organizations, governments, and civil society bodies to advocate for women’s health rights. This year’s theme is “Our Health, Our Rights, Our Lives: Resist Rollbacks!” The message holds urgent relevance in today’s global scenario where women’s reproductive rights, access to safe abortion, and healthcare services are under increasing threat. Political instability, regressive policies, and conservative social systems are putting decades of hard-won progress at risk.

Let’s delve deeper into the components of this year’s theme: Our Health: This emphasizes the importance of viewing women’s physical, mental, and sexual health as a comprehensive human right. A healthy society begins with healthy women – not just as mothers, but as individuals with full rights to a dignified life. Our Rights: Every woman has the right to access healthcare, exercise reproductive freedom, and receive medical care with dignity and confidentiality. Unfortunately, in many parts of the world, these basic rights are still denied or questioned.

Our Lives: This signifies a woman’s complete authority over her own body and life decisions. The ability to make choices about one’s own body is a hallmark of modern civilization. Resist Rollbacks: The rollback of reproductive rights is a growing concern globally. In several countries, abortion is being criminalized, comprehensive sex education is being withdrawn, and access to healthcare is being denied under the guise of religion or conservatism. The 2025 theme calls for resistance against these regressive forces. Women’s health in developing countries is riddled with multilayered challenges. A large number of women still do not have access to safe delivery services. Social stigma inhibits conversations around reproductive health, menstruation, and contraception. Even where legal provisions for safe abortion exist, bureaucratic complexities and moral policing create hurdles.

Many survivors of sexual abuse lack access to emergency healthcare and psychosocial support, especially among marginalized communities such as Dalits, indigenous populations, and those in remote areas. In Tripura and across the Northeastern regions of India, the challenges include lack of adequate health centres and trained midwives, Ignorance and taboos leading to maternal complications, menstrual health ignorance among adolescents, poor nutritional awareness and practices, and absence of safe spaces for reproductive rights discussions. These issues demand context-specific, community-driven interventions. The following steps are crucial.

a) Promoting evidence-based health education in rural communities;

b) Ensuring free medical check-ups, maternal care, and nutrition support;

c) Imparting scientific menstrual health education to adolescent girls;

d) Expanding healthcare access to remote and underserved areas;

e) Providing support for sexual and reproductive rights advocacy and f) Encouraging community-based leadership by women in health initiatives. In today’s digital age, platforms like Poshan Tracker, eSanjeevani, and MyGov Health Portal are empowering women to take charge of their health. Mobile apps for menstrual tracking, educational videos, and online consultations are transforming access to health resources. Social perceptions around women’s health must evolve. Menstruation should no longer be a taboo. Open and informed discourse on abortion and reproductive rights must be encouraged.

There is a need to recognize the differing health needs of all genders and foster inclusive dialogue. Most importantly, religious and social dogmas should not dictate a woman’s right over her body. A progressive society must uphold the right to bodily autonomy and informed decision-making. Women’s health is a human rights issue. The International Day of Action for Women’s Health on May 28 reminds us that no society can progress without ensuring women’s health and dignity. As teachers, social workers, and responsible citizens, it is our collective duty to eliminate ignorance, stigma, and discrimination surrounding women’s health.

This day is not just a symbolic gesture – it is a call to action, demanding that every woman gains full authority over her body, her health, and her life. Let us ensure that the light of awareness reaches every girl and woman – not just in urban centres or conferences – but to the remotest corners of our villages.

(The writer is a teacher, Secondary Education Department, Tripura.)