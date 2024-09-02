Baluchistan on the boil

Baluchistan has been in flames in recent days. At the receiving end of a series of coordinated attacks last week, the Pakistan army suffered heavy casualties. Officially Pakistan admitted to over seventy killed including fourteen soldiers, 21 fighters of the BLA (Baluchistan Liberation Army), the organization which claimed responsibility for the attacks, and 23 Punjabis who were pulled out from public transport and executed. In addition, the BLA blocked roads and destroyed the railway bridge at Bolan, cutting off communication arteries.

The current attack, launched in multiple places, termed as Operation Herof by the BLA, involved detailed coordination and planning. As per Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, “This has been the most widespread assault in years.” The BLA claimed that over 100 Pakistani soldiers were killed, and that those identified as non-Baloch in public transport were security personnel in civil dress. It was a direct confrontation which shook the national leadership. PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the army would be provided with all resources to root out terrorism at all costs.

The deputy PM, Ishaq Dar, offered talks with ‘disgruntled Baloch separatists.’ The President, Asif Ali Zardari mentioned, ‘The killing of innocent people is tantamount to killing the entire mankind.’ In 1948, Pakistan had coerced the Khan of Kalat to sign the instrument of accession, setting the stage for the commencement of the Baluch uprising, which has witnessed ups and downs. Baluchistan comprises 45 per cent of Pakistan’s landmass, possesses natural resources such as gas, gold, copper and coal and is the least populated province.

However, it remains one of Pakistan’s most backward regions, with over 40 per cent of its population living below the poverty line. This exploitation, alongside suppression by Pakistani armed forces, has resulted in enhanced distrust between the populace and Islamabad. Baluchistan is known for enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and fake encounters. While a commission of enquiry mentions there are less than 2,800 disappearances from 2002 to date, the Baloch claim the number to be above 7,000, while the Pakistan government believes them to be below 50. Mahrang Baloch, a woman human rights defender, heads the BYC (Baloch Yakjehti Committee), which is raising global awareness on enforced disappearances in the province.

Protests led by her are largely women dominated. Mahrang organized a 1600-km long march from Baluchistan to Islamabad in November 2023, to highlight extra judicial killings. It was broken up by security forces. At the end of July, BYC protests in Gwadar were called off based on talks with the government. It is reported that protests would recommence soon as the government has not stuck to its part of the deal. BYC protests and BLA’s military activities, though independent of each other, have resulted in the region facing the brunt of Pakistan’s military actions. Alongside them is the rising power of the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to add to Pakistan’s security woes. Pakistan’s headaches have increased, rather than decreased, since the arrival of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Their presence has emboldened both the TTP as also the BLA. The BLA has been declared a terrorist organization by both Pakistan and the US.

It targets Pakistani security forces as also Chinese assets including the CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor). The CPEC has always been a matter of concern for Balochis. Their belief is that the CPEC is designed for exploitation of their resources. Gwadar is an added bone of contention. Locals are prohibited from the city, including those who traditionally lived off fishing. The state failed to convince them that the CPEC would be of long-term benefit. Shehbaz Sharif mentioned, “They want to disrupt the development of Baluchistan and other parts of the country through the CPEC.” Ironically the attack occurred on the day when the Commander of the Chinese PLA Ground Forces, Gen Li Qiaoming, was in Islamabad to discuss further military and economic cooperation.

The messaging could not have been clearer. BLA attacks have impeded Chinese investments. This was evident when Shehbaz Sharif returned empty handed from Beijing in June this year. Dawn, in an editorial last week, blamed India and Afghanistan for backing the BLA. It mentioned, “Strong evidence is said to link some of them to India and other neighbouring countries who are opposed to the idea of a secure Pakistan.” However, the BLA has bases in Iran, which Pakistan avoids mentioning, fearing deterioration in relations. The fact remains that the BLA’s retaliation stems from excessive employment of the Pakistan army. Instead of winning over neutral population as also providing the region with development, it has been suppressing people, adding to public anger.

The current attacks also coincided with the death anniversary of Nawab Akbar Bugti, a former governor and chief minister of Baluchistan, amongst the most powerful tribal chieftains, killed in a military operation on 26 August 2006. Such specific days ought to have called for additional security measures, which were not taken, implying laxity on the part of the army. The basic cause of growing discontent against the Pakistan army is its policy of suppression, rather than winning hearts and alienating separatists and terrorists. Current leaders of the BLA are educated middle class individuals. Its current head, Dr Allah Nazar, is a gold medallist from the Bolan medical college.

Allah Nazar’s brother was killed in illegal custody, while he himself was arrested in 2005. This continued policy of repression has ensured that the BLA will never be short of volunteers. Most members of the group were forced into picking up arms due to enforced disappearances of their family members or being tortured by the Pakistan army. Unlike Kashmir, which India is developing rapidly, changing mindsets and creating employment opportunities, Baluchistan is left to fend for itself, while its resources are milked. This has added to anger.

The fact that women activists, including mothers, are becoming suicide bombers only highlights the fact that the state has failed in reaching out to the public. Sadly, the world has not woken up to atrocities being committed by Pakistan’s security forces in the region, as it has in other parts of the world. Unless world pressure increases and forces Pakistan to see sense, these rounds of attacks would continue followed by repression.

(The writer is a retired Major-General of the Indian Army.)