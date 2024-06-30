Balancing Act

The intricate dynamics between India, the United States, and Russia have come into sharp focus with recent developments highlighting the complexity of this trilateral relationship. With US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expression of concern over India’s close ties with Russia potentially affecting the sharing of high technology, it becomes evident that India’s foreign policy strategy is under significant scrutiny.

Simultaneously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s assertion that the US is attempting to pull India into an antiChina coalition adds another layer to this geopolitical conundrum. India’s historical ties with Russia, dating back to the early days of Indian independence, have been a cornerstone of its foreign policy. This relationship has been characterised by substantial cooperation in various sectors, including defence, energy, and space technology. However, the shifting geopolitical landscape, marked by the rise of China and the deepening USChina rivalry, has placed India in a delicate position. Washington’s concerns are not without basis. India’s acquisition of Russian military hardware and its significant imports of Russian crude oil in the midst of the Ukraine conflict have raised hackles in Washington.

The apprehension that sensitive technologies shared with India could inadvertently end up in Russian hands is a genuine strategic concern. Yet, Mr Campbell’s comments also underscore a broader confidence in India’s ability to navigate these complex relationships without compromising its strategic autonomy. India’s membership of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) alongside the US, Japan, and Australia is often viewed as a counter-balance to China’s assertiveness in the IndoPacific region. However, New Delhi has consistently emphasised that the Quad is not a military alliance but a platform for promoting economic, technological, and infrastructural cooperation. Mr Lavrov’s scepticism about the Quad, viewing it as a potential military and political tool against China, reflects Russia’s anxiety over losing its strategic partner to a US-led bloc. India’s approach to its foreign policy has always been marked by careful balancing. Its refusal to publicly criticise Russia over the Ukraine invasion and its significant purchases of Russian oil are indicative of its desire to maintain a multipolar world order.

Simultaneously, India’s deepening ties with the US in areas such as defence, technology, and energy signify its recognition of the importance of a robust partnership with Washington in countering regional threats, particularly from China. The proposition to revive the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral format, despite India’s hesitance due to border tensions with China, points to a possible avenue for India to maintain its strategic autonomy. The RIC grouping, a precursor to the BRICS forum, could serve as a platform for fostering dialogue and cooperation on key issues affecting the Eurasian continent and the global agenda. However, the success of such an initiative hinges on the resolution of bilateral issues, particularly the on-going border dispute between India and China. The challenge for India will be to maintain this delicate balance, ensuring its national interests are safeguarded while contributing to a stable and multipolar world order.