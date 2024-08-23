India’s position in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) research landscape underscores a critical gap that needs urgent attention. Despite its reputation as a technology hub and the presence of a substantial talent pool, India lags far behind leading nations like the United States and China in AI research contributions. With a global share of just 1.4 per cent in paper presentations at top-tier AI conferences between 2018 and 2023, India ranks 14th, a position that does not reflect its potential or aspirations in the digital age.

The figures are stark: the United States leads with a 30.4 per cent share, followed by China at 22.8 per cent. These statistics are not just numbers; they reflect a broader narrative of innovation, investment, and strategic prioritisation in AI. The disparity suggests that while India has the talent, it lacks the ecosystem that fosters cutting-edge research and development in AI. The gap is particularly evident in the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of AI paper presentations. From 2014 to 2023, India’s CAGR stood at 15.5 per cent, while other leading nations enjoyed growth rates between 20 per cent and 30 per cent. To understand the implications, one must consider what these numbers mean in a broader context. AI is not just another technological advancement; it is a transformative force that will shape the future of industries, economies, and societies.

Nations that lead in AI research are not just building technological capabilities; they are positioning themselves as leaders in the global economy of the future. In this race, India cannot afford to remain a peripheral player. The path forward requires a multifaceted approach. First, India must significantly increase its investment in AI research. This involves not just funding but also creating an environment where research is encouraged, nurtured, and rewarded. Academia and industry must collaborate more closely to translate research into real-world applications. This collaboration is essential to building a robust innovation ecosystem that can compete globally. Secondly, India needs to address the gap in quality education and research opportunities in AI.

While India produces a large number of engineers and IT professionals, not enough are trained in the specialised fields of AI and machine learning. Expanding AI curricula at universities, increasing access to advanced research facilities, and incentivising research careers in AI are crucial steps. Thirdly, policy support is essential. The government must play a proactive role in fostering an AI-friendly environment. This includes making policies that encourage start-ups and established companies to invest in AI research and development, as well as international collaborations that can help Indian researchers gain access to global knowledge networks. India stands at a crossroads in its journey towards becoming a global AI powerhouse. The current contribution to AI research is a wake-up call, but it is also an opportunity. The time to act is now, before the gap widens further and the opportunity slips away.