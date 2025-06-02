A time to reimagine contours of labour

In 2025, the world finds itself suspended between progress and paradox. Across continents, women have stepped into roles once denied to them, leading nations, heading global corporations, and excelling in academia, science, and the arts. Laws have been enacted, conferences convened, and slogans chanted, all in pursuit of gender equality. And yet, beneath the veneer of progress lies a persistent and deeply embedded disparity: the gender pay gap. Though narrower than in decades past, it continues to haunt labour markets across the globe.

But perhaps more insidiously, hidden beneath this quantifiable disparity is the vast, intangible realm of invisible labour – unpaid domestic work and caregiving – that remains overwhelmingly borne by women and continues to underpin the very structure of society and economy without ever being named in balance sheets or budgets. Invisible labour refers to the countless hours spent cooking meals, cleaning homes, caring for children and the elderly, planning family schedules, managing emotional wellbeing, and ensuring the smooth functioning of households.

These acts of labour, though physically and emotionally demanding, are rarely acknowledged as ‘work’ in the economic sense. They do not produce immediate profit, they do not generate tax revenue, and they are absent from GDP calculations. Yet, their value is incalculable. Imagine a society where if all this labour ceased for a single day, the chaos that would follow is enough to reveal the fragility of our dependence on this unseen scaffolding. In truth, invisible labour forms the bedrock upon which all visible work is built. Office workers are able to go to their jobs because someone ensured their children are dressed and fed. Professionals thrive in careers because someone tends to aging parents. This is labour that enables labour – and still, it remains unmeasured, unpaid, and unvalued. The economic implications of ignoring unpaid labour are vast and far-reaching.

When women – who disproportionately shoulder these responsibilities – are denied recognition for this labour, it creates a ripple effect across their financial lives. Fewer hours available for paid work mean slower career progression, reduced income, and limited access to promotions and leadership positions. Over time, these disparities magnify into lower lifetime earnings, inadequate retirement savings, and greater economic vulnerability in old age. The gender pay gap is not merely a snapshot of current wages but a moving film strip that begins in youth and extends into old age, telling a story of cumulative disadvantage. It is, therefore, not just an issue of workplace parity but a deeply rooted socioeconomic inequality that intersects with class, race, and geography.

To confront this imbalance, it is essential that societies begin to assign real economic value to housework and caregiving. Several models have been proposed to make the invisible visible. One approach advocates for calculating the replacement value of domestic tasks – what it would cost to hire professionals for each duty – and incorporating this into national economic indicators. Others argue for direct financial recognition of caregiving through caregiver stipends, tax credits, or social security benefits tied to unpaid labour. In some progressive economies, these measures are no longer hypothetical. Countries like Sweden and Norway have implemented policies that reward parental leave equally for both genders, while others have begun experimenting with pensions for fulltime homemakers. Yet such examples remain exceptions.

The broader world continues to treat caregiving as a private responsibility rather than a public good, thus perpetuating a silent, generational injustice. Corporate transparency emerges as another powerful tool in this conversation, though its potential is not always fully realized. Many nations in 2025 have passed legislation requiring large firms to disclose gender-disaggregated pay data. These transparency measures have illuminated discrepancies that had long been hidden under layers of bureaucracy and informal bias. However, true accountability must go beyond reporting. It must include mechanisms that correct imbalances, such as mandated pay equity audits, equity-based hiring policies, and incentives for companies that demonstrate tangible progress. Moreover, corporations must address the structural causes of pay inequality – such as rigid work hours, lack of affordable childcare, and insufficient support for employees with caregiving responsibilities.

Transparency is only the first light; without follow-through, it risks becoming yet another symbolic gesture in a world already saturated with promises. Education, however, holds the most transformative power of all. At the heart of labour inequality lies the set of beliefs we inculcate in children about gender roles, expectations, and worth. From an early age, boys are often subtly encouraged to explore ambition, leadership, and independence, while girls are nudged toward care, obedience, and emotional labour. These socializations quietly reinforce a division of labour that reappears in adult life, where women are expected to “naturally” manage homes and families even while holding full-time jobs. Reforming this begins in schools and homes – with curricula that teach mutual respect, shared responsibility, and the equal value of all work, whether done in boardrooms or kitchens. More importantly, boys must be taught not just to respect women’s contributions but to actively participate in the labour of care.

Only then can we hope to raise a generation that views domestic work not as “women’s work,” but as essential human work. We must confront a sobering truth: the gender pay gap is not a statistical anomaly but a reflection of how we as a society assign worth. It is not enough to tally salaries; we must also measure what we value. The unpaid labour done by millions of women each day is not peripheral – it is central. It is what keeps children nurtured, homes functioning, the elderly safe, and the workforce ready. Until policies, economies, and cultural attitudes catch up with this reality, the gap will persist – not only in earnings but in dignity, autonomy, and opportunity. The time has come to reimagine labour not as a hierarchy of visible and invisible, paid and unpaid, male and female – but as a tapestry where each thread, no matter how quietly woven, holds the fabric of society together. Only when we recognize and redistribute the hidden burdens borne by women can we claim to have moved meaningfully toward equality. And only when caregiving is seen not as a private favour, but a public necessity, can the invisible labour that sustains our world finally step into the light.

(The writer is an accountant and a freelance writer.)