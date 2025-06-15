20 degrees C

The government’s recent proposal to fix the lower limit of air conditioner temperatures at 20℃ for new units has ignited an unusual debate in India ~ between environmental responsibility and personal freedom. On the face of it, the logic is impeccable. Every single degree raised in AC temperature reportedly reduces power consumption by 6 per cent. Scaled up to a nation of over 1.4 billion people and a $3 billion AC market, the energy and cost savings are potentially huge. Yet, the public outcry has been instant and fierce. Why? Because at its heart, this measure touches not technology but human preference ~ an area where Indians, long used to the heat and dust of the subcontinent, fiercely guard their right to comfort. In cities like Delhi, where summer temperatures cross 45℃ and humidity saps the spirit, the AC is not a luxury anymore ~ it is survival.

The government’s assumption that few people use ACs below 20℃ is belied by reality: many residents of high-rises, top floors, and west-facing flats do exactly that to feel relief. The resentment is also ab – out timing. When the capital itself is baking under a killer heat wave, to talk of temperature restrictions co – m es across as callous ~ if not downright authoritarian. Social media is abuzz with sarcastic hash-tags like ‘One Nation, One Temperature’ and jokes comparing the proposal to a thermostat-controlled dystopia. Indians, who have tolerated shortages, power cuts, and price hikes in the name of national interest, now feel their bedroom comfort is being standardised. However, brushing off this proposal may be unwise.

India’s energy demand from cooling is expected to soar in the next two decades. Without efficiency standards, power shortages could return as AC ownership rises beyond metro cities into the tier-2 and rural belts. The government is right to pre-emptively shape consumption habits. In fact, a small shift from 18℃ to 20℃ can save enough electricity to power millions of homes each month ~ a staggering figure in an energy-hungry nation. But the government’s messaging has been clumsy. Instead of issuing mandates, it could have started with incentives ~ such as energy bill rebates for manufacturers, voluntarily setting higher temperatures or discounts on ACs with eco-friendly presets. Without consent-building, this top-down imposition feels intrusive, paternalistic, and tone-deaf to the harsh realities of Indian summer living. The real challenge is to balance individual comfort with collective survival. Citizens should not be reduced to passive consumers of policy but invited to participate in India’s energy future. After all, the thermostat of the nation cannot be set without the consent of those who live in its heat. A simple change in communication could transform this from an unpopular decree to a proud collective action. Until then, the government may find that even the air we cool can raise the heat.

