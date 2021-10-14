Remembering you Papa, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Serfuddin Ahmed (Fiti) on your birthday. (14 Oct 1943 – 22 Aug 2021)

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Serfuddin Ahmed (Retd) was born on 14 Oct 1943. He had been a brilliant child who grew up as a boy next door. He was always pleasant, respectable, and likeable. Being ambitious and focused made him achieve a remarkable life.

In 1964, only after the Indo-China war, he joined the Indian Army. He received his motivation to join the army from his father, an IPS officer, as he used to see his father in the uniform and that made him eager to serve the nation. As a young and dynamic personality, Mohammed Serfuddin Ahmed got commissioned into the Territorial Army.

In 1965, during the conflict between India-Pakistan, he played an active role in the victory of India. Moreover, he participated in the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. He was conferred with the meritorious Territorial Army medal in 1975 for his exemplary service towards the nation.

During his service he was associated with different regiments like BIHAR, GORKHA, MAHAR, RAILWAY ENGINEERS to name a few. He had the opportunity to serve at various places throughout India, including the High Altitude regions of Uri (J&K). Mohammed Serfuddin Ahmed hung his uniform in 1995, only after 32 years of his colorful service to the nation.

The colonel had been a proud father of a daughter and a son. His daughter served in the Indian Air Force and his son is a serving Major presently posted to J&K. At present, the late colonel is blessed with 4 adorable grandchildren. He had enjoyed a laid-back life after his retirement with his wife at Bhubaneswar from where he began his military journey. He left us for his heavenly abode on 22 Aug 2021.

Here is a personal message from his children to their late father:

You showed us how to live a long life’s way,

You are sadly and quietly remembered every day,

No longer in our life to share,

Always in our hearts to stay,

You never looked for praises,

You were never one to boast,

Silently kept going on and on,

For the one’s you loved the most.

You gave the firm foundation,

Through all storms of life,

we shall trudge with you to mention.

One of our greatest blessings

We could ever relish.

Missing you.

~Loving children:

Flight Lieutenant Razia Ahmed (Daughter)

Mister Nasir Ahmed (Son In Law)

Major Shiraz Ahmed (Son)

Missus Urusa Mushkbar Ahmed (Daughter In Law)