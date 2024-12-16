YouTuber Somesh Thakre achieves new feat, crosses 800k subscribers

Fantasy Prediction sensation Somesh Thakre has managed to create another record by crossing 800k subscribers on his YouTube Channel.

This is a significant achievement as in a very short span of time, Somesh Thakre has managed to etch his name as one of the best pundit of the sports like cricket.

Advertisement

Somesh Thakre prediction tips are gathering a lot of noise from the fans, who is going to go down as one of the best Fantasy Prediction guru of cricket in the history. The young analyst is certainly turning heads of everyone in the market through his keen and on point analysis that has made people win a lot in fantasy cricket and other relevant platforms available in the ecosystem of cricket.

Advertisement

After crossing milestone of Somesh Thakre was quizzed on what motivated him to become cricket analysts. To which he responded stating that his love for game and players was the major reason behind him picking cricket as his one prior sports from analysis point of view.

So far Somesh Thakre has uploaded 868 videos on world biggest video streaming platform.

And, he has garnered average of 80k average views on his every video that shows the fans love his analysis, point of views on cricket which is very different from many big names in the industry.