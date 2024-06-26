Wearing sunscreen every day: Time to debunk some sunscreen myths

Sunglasses? Packed. Water bottle? Packed. Wipes? Packed. Sunscreen? Whether you’re a skincare enthusiast or not, sunscreen is likely something most of us try to apply the moment we step outside. But sunscreen isn’t just a lotion for your face, hands, and exposed skin—it does more than shield you from the sun’s harmful rays. As temperatures soar and break decades-old records, going out without sunscreen is more than just a faux pas. Here are a few myths about sunscreen that need debunking:

You only need it when the sun is scorching your skin.

There’s a common belief that on cloudy days, when the sun’s rays are barely noticeable, sunscreen isn’t necessary. Let’s set the record straight: sunscreen should be applied every day, rain or shine. Sunlight can still penetrate clouds, causing significant skin damage if you skip sunscreen.

Darker skin tones don’t need sunscreen.

Whether your skin tone is fair, medium, or dark, UV rays can harm everyone’s skin equally. That’s why sunscreen is essential every day, no matter the weather or sun intensity.

Applying sunscreen once a day is sufficient.

Not quite. Many people think applying sunscreen with a high SPF once a day offers all-day protection—it’s a big misconception. For maximum effectiveness, sunscreen should be reapplied every two to four hours, especially during sweating or swimming.

Makeup with SPF replaces the need for sunscreen.

The market is flooded with cosmetics—foundation, concealer, BB cream, lipstick—with added SPF, leading some to believe they can skip sunscreen. While these products offer some protection, they don’t substitute for dedicated sunscreen. Always apply sunscreen before makeup for optimal skin protection.

Consistency in your skincare routine, including regular sunscreen use, is crucial for preventing dark spots, premature aging, and reducing the risk of skin cancer.