Vicky Kaushal’s Uri is one of the highest-grossing films of Bollywood. Vicky bagged the Best Actor Award for his role in Uri. On January 11, the film completed one year. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Uri received accolades from the critics and was also showered with accolades. The film was a massive success at the box office too. It minted around Rs 342 crore at the box office worldwide.

Recently, a video of a soldier dancing is surfacing on social media. The 45-second clip has been shared on Twitter by a user, Uma Arya, and obviously, we don’t need to tell you that it has gone viral already.

The clip shows the Indian Army soldier displaying killer dance steps to the song “Challa” from Vicky Kaushal’s 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. With full energy, he dances like nobody’s watching.

Alongside the video, Uma Arya wrote, “Watch: Indian Army soldier dance to his glory somewhere in Kargil. Jai Hind Jai Bharat,”

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 Jai Bharat👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/IjEw8O1RbX — UMA ARYA (@UMANUJ) January 20, 2020

As for the soldier, the clip has been viewed over 45,000 times already and garnered over 5,000 likes. In the comments section of the post, netizens praised the soldier for his dance and said that it was “awesome”.

“This is going to be the best video that I would watch today on the internet,” a user said.

