In view of the novel Coronavirus scare, the government has implemented the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the deadly virus. Everyone is in home quarantine amidst the crisis and have been isolating themselves from everyone. Meanwhile, animals have taken over the streets and are returning to their habitats. Every now and then, news and videos of animals wandering on streets have been surfacing on social media.

Recently, one more clip of Ganges River Dolphin, an endangered freshwater dolphin breed, enjoying in the Ganges in Meerut is going viral and taking internet by storm.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Akash Deep Badhawan on the microblogging site, Twitter. It was captured by him and shows a pair of dolphins enjoying a swim in the Ganges. Badhawan, however, did not mention if the video was shot by him recently.

Alongside the video, he wrote, “DYK? Ganges River Dolphin, our National Aquatic Animal once lived in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna river system is now endangered. They live in fresh water and are practically blind, with small slits as eyes. Was fortunate to spot these in Ganges in Meerut (sic).”

“Officially discovered in 1801, these creatures are practically blind, with small slits for eyes. They hunt using ultrasonic sounds to track other fishes in the vicinity. Usually, solo, sometimes they are found in small groups, especially Mother and calf,” he added.

Badhawan also added, “Their habitat is largely tracts of Ganges where fish is aplenty and water currents are slow. Here dense human population has lead to fishermen catching them along with fish and become “bycatch”. However they are still hunted at times for their meat and oil by few! (sic).”

At present, the clip has garnered more than 12k views.