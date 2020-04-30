The entire planet is facing the deadly Coronavirus pandemic and is trying to make every possible move to prevent its further spread. Speculations are surfacing on the internet that the COVID-19 might go or lower its effect with the hot weather. However, a WHO report, later put a full stop to such rumours as there is no clear evidence to support the statement. However, studies have been going on to find out what’s true behind it.

April is almost over and we are entering May. With this, the rising temperature can be a problem for the people. The scorching heat of the sun reaching its peak in India, is another problem.

As the temperature in India rises, people can’t help but switch on their air conditioners to get some relief. However, there have been various concerns regarding the use of ACs and coolers amid the coronavirus outbreak. People have been scratching their heads over using these appliances or not.

So, we have come up to make you understand the issue and to make it clear whether to use these appliances or not. Recently, the government issued guidelines compiled by the Indian Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioner Engineers (ISHRAE).

Here are some of the tips and guidelines to use ACs, coolers or fans amidst Coronavirus pandemic.

AC Temperature

As per guidelines, AC temperature should be moderate between 24-30 degrees Celsius and the humidity between 40-70 per cent. Also, make sure to have a proper ventilation system.

Coolers

According to reports, people should go for desert coolers instead of evaporative ones, especially in hot and humid conditions. This is because of their cooling reduction technique during high humidity conditions. Desert coolers are effective as they have air filters that keep the dust away and maintain hygiene.

Electric Fans

Fans are an inexpensive and effective method to provide indoor comfort. Also, while using fans, one must not forget to let some air in for proper ventilation. Exhaust fans can also be used for this.