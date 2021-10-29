Osho Lovers reach out to Union Minister of Social justice and Empowerment of India – Appeal to save Osho Ashram from being sold

New Delhi. October 29th, 2021: Oshodham, the eminent sanctuary of meditation and soul healing organized an event to appeal to the Government of India to institute an inquiry into the working of Osho Ashram Pune and conduct an impartial audit from 3 pm to 6 pm on Friday, October 29th, 2021 at Oshodham, 44, Jhatikra Road, Pandwala Khurd, near Najafgarh, New Delhi.

The event commenced with the signature celebratory style of Oshodham having disciples, Osho lovers, and friends meditate, rejoice and familiarize themselves with the core issues of Osho Ashram at Pune followed by a session of making a sincere appeal to the Honorable Union Minister of India. Present at the session were distinguished personalities – Shri Ramdas Athawale (Union Minister of Social justice and Empowerment of India) and Shri Krishna Milan Shukla (National Vice-President, Republican Party of India).

A large number of people gathered with a single motive in their hearts to appeal to the Government of India to initiate an independent audit inquiry into the workings of Basho, a part of the Osho Ashram in Pune as it has been put up for sale by a section of Osho followers who believe that the sacred place for a zillion people is running in losses.

Honourable Minister Shri Ramdas Athawale (Union Minister of Social justice and Empowerment of India) shared his thoughts by stating “I have a lot of respect for Osho teachings as these teachings promote meditation that brings peace and happiness in people’s lives. Osho teachings are similar to those of Gautam Buddha’s which too back to our Indian roots.” With respect to the Osho Dham issue he said, “Any discrimination or any kind of wrongful actions will be not go unseen or unpunished. The BJP govt respects all religions and believes and will look into this matter, I as the Union Minister of Social justice and Empowerment of India will definitely bring justice..”

Swami Prem Geet remarked, “Osho is Guru for millions and has spoken on every subjects and aspect of life which has been broken into 9000 hours of audio discourses and 2000 of video discourses. His books are transcribed into 650 titles translated into 75 languages around the world on average 700 books are published somewhere on the planet. Meaning two books per day! Osho legacy is controlled by 3 foreigners namely Michael Bryan, Darcy O’Brien, and John Andrews and his associate Mukesh Sarda.

With the active involvement of politically influence builder lobby Panchshil Reality of Pune and Mumbai directed by Shri Atul Chordia are alienating the properties and funds of the public charitable trust in Pune and Mumbai. We are holding the credible evidence that the present trustees of the public charitable trust have siphoned off properties and funds valuing rupees 1800 crores in their private companies in India and outside India.”

According to Osho lovers, Osho’s vision and sanctity of Osho Dham have been compromised. Osho’s Samadhi is challenged as selling the huge property associated with spiritual legacy away seems impossible; it has been found that duplicate trusts have been established which have not been probed as their names are similar to the original ones and easily overlooked; a whopping amount of Rs. 1,800 crores incurred via royalties from Osho publications, Osho discourses on YouTube, and income from the website has been missing and suspected to be transferred abroad. The revenues have dried up owing to an increase in therapy, entrance, and other charges making it even easier for the two Canadian O’Byrne brothers and their British counterpart Dr. George Alexander Wynne-Aubrey Meredith who have bank accounts and foundations in Britain, the USA, Switzerland, Ireland, and the Virgin Islands.

Conducting and acclimatiing the sannyasins through the movement of sorts were present Swami Prem Geet (Osho Friends Foundation, Pune), Swami Prem Anadi Osho Friends Foundation, Pune), Swami Chaitanya Keerti (Editor, Osho World Magazine), Ma Dharm Jyoti, a long time Osho Sannyasin, Swami Atul Anand (Managing Trustee, Osho World Foundation) and Swami Anand Kul Bhushan.

A highly driven Swami Atul Anand (Managing Trustee, Osho World Foundation) remarked, “It is extremely painful for a true sannyasin to watch a part of their heart to be given away to someone else who does not even understand the reverence it holds for us at Osho Dham. We are certain that Honourable Union Miniter will consider the plea we have made to him.”

For years, Osho Dham has preserved the teachings and ideologies of Bhagwan Rajneesh Osho and percolated them through generations of followers. With their unique outlook towards life and the very true concept of celebrating it, the cult has intrigued and attracted one to all in India as well as overseas towards it. Their out-of-the-box thinking and methodologies of rather addressing the demons in the human mind than suppressing it have cured many minds and souls in miraculous ways.