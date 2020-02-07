Valentine’s Day is around the corner. It is that time of the year when couples explore new ways to express their emotions and make their partner feel special. What can be more interesting than this day to acquire a tattoo? Many couples tend to get too romantic on this specific day and visit tattoo parlour and have their partner’s name tattooed.

Both ink and love require lifelong commitments as they never fade, regardless of how much time passes. People have now started understanding that tattoos are permanent and it’s difficult and painful to get rid of them therefore couples now are now preferring symbolisms or something meaningful rather than getting each other’s names tattooed.

Couple tattoos are very popular during Valentine’s Day. They want to express their passion for their significant others by getting tattoos done just before the marriage or for the celebrations during the first year of marriage.

So, if you are in the ‘Forever’ kind of love, then getting a tattoo on your body to honour your love is something thoughtful.

Here are some of the tattoo designs which a couple can have, showing a sense of mutual respect, and love to your partner.

Other common symbols mainly denote how they complete each other, for example- connecting jigsaw puzzles, Zodiac symbols, travelling related signs like an anchor and a wheel, an arrow and a heart, lock and key, ‘soul’ and ‘mate,’ fingerprints of each of them, or anniversary date, etc.

(Inputs from Vikas and Micky Malani)