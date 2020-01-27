Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has launched a clothing line ‘I Will Wear Out Plastic’, that features clothes, with detachable bags built within the garment itself.

The collection is part of a UNEP India and Ogilvy India campaign that works on phasing out single-use plastic.

“Fashion is a great means of communicating to people… Everything follows and understands fashion, because it is not hard work to understand. We thought doing a collection of clothes that turn into bags would be the perfect thing. A lot of people can incorporate it in their daily lives. It’s a fun concept to watch, it’s engaging, and at the same time, it is sustainable. This is how it came out to be. We worked on it for about 1.5 years,” Masaba told IANS.

This creative collection aims to reduce the use of plastic bags in a unique way. Each garment has, as an exclusive accessory, a detachable reusable bag that is a fashion statement by itself. If you are an impulsive shopper, this is your go-to collection to do your bit for the environment, and fashionably too, Gupta added.

The collection was launched on Wednesday and will be available in stores and online.

“This is not just a collaboration, it’s a war cry. This is House of Masaba’s way of giving back to the environment. It’s the need of the hour and we are taking that conscious step towards sustainability, because the global environmental crisis is all too visible now.

“The fashion industry is also known to produce the most global wastage. This time, we’re using fashion as a tool for empowerment and activism,” Masaba shared.

Speaking more personally Masaba said that it hurts her to see polluted oceans and affected marine life.

“We see it affecting us, and the generation that’s coming after us. In our daily lives, we can make small changes. I think India is a country that needs to be more aware of its plastic use.”