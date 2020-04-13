Amidst the Coronavirus scare, we all are in home quarantine. Seeing the current scenario, the lockdown may get increased inorder prevent the spread of the deadly virus. It has been around three weeks since we have been confined to the four walls of our house and finding new ways to kill time, which is actually getting difficult day by day.

However, Hakuna Matata! We have found a simple solution to the problem. Yes! The answer lies in the things that you used to do in your childhood. Sounds funny? But, you heard it right. Why not go back to the memory lane and remind you of the things that you used to do in your childhood.

Here we have curated a list of indoor games that used to be our source of happiness at one point.

Carrom

Bring out your board and put some talcum powder in between the fingers to sink all your pieces to your nearest pocket. This game needs great visual perception.

Ludo, snake and ladder

Several games including Roadrash, NFS, PUBG have become boring. So why not try ludo and snake and ladder. The evergreen games that made our childhood awesome and still making.

Antakshari

If you love songs and are always ready to showcase your singing talent then this game is surely for you. Divide all your family members and make two teams to make it more interesting. One team begins singing and the syllable with which the song ends, the other team has to start singing a new song from there. If you can’t think of a song, you lose.

Raja Mantri Chor Sipahi

It is one of the most classic games of the decade. You need four slips for four co-players. If you do not know anything about this then you should ask your parents to share their strategies.