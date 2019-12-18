The internet, at times, can prove to be an interesting space as it gives an equal chance to everyone to prove their abilities. On Tuesday, we also found an interesting video, that will make you smile for sure. On Saturday, a video was uploaded on YouTube which is taking the internet by storm. The 3 minutes 10 seconds video was shared on M S Isai Palli’s official YouTube account. It features a Karnataka farmer singing Justin Bieber’s 2009 hit song “Baby.”

In the video, the farmer can be seen working on a field with his spade as he was interrupted by a man, who recorded him in the video. After conversing with him for a while in Kannada, the farmer, upon the man’s request, sings “Baby” in his ultimate style.

The farmer’s rendition of “Baby” was almost as good as the original version. To a surprise, the farmer got the lyrics as well as the tune right.

The internet enjoyed the video as it has garnered over 103K views so far while the comments section is filled with good words about the farmer’s passion for singing.

“Damnnn He is killin it xD” a user said while another added that he watched the clip on loop. “Watching and watched 10 times +”.

“I bet he sings other songs great too,” another user said.

“What a good song he sings. He also know whole lyrics”, another user added.

The netizens even requested him to upload more singing videos.

We found the video very interesting. Did you like the video? Let us know in the comments section.