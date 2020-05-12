The entire world is celebrating ‘International Nurses Day’ on Tuesday. Amidst the pandemic, these nurses, along with other medical staff are risking their lives and fighting against it at the frontline.

To express the gratitude towards nurses, social media is flooded with heartwarming posts. Social media users from all over are showing their love and gratitude towards these frontline workers, helping amidst these tough times.

Among all the wishes, what caught everyone’s attention was Mumbai Police’s post. On the occasion, Mumbai Police paid a special tribute to the nurses but with a Munna Bhai twist. They shared an illustration of a nurse with “Thank you Sister” written on it. For the caption, they wrote a dialogue from Sanjay Dutt starrer film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. “Tum bahut mast kaam karta hai, Sister! Thank you,” it read.

Mumbai Police also thanked the male nurses. “Nurse mamu log ko bhi apna Thank You,” they wrote.

Nurse Mamu log ko bhi apna Thank You! — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 12, 2020

Netizens loved the post and joined the Mumbai Police to thank the nurses. They dropped in comments to express their gratitude. Several users also thanked the police department for their relentless service as well.